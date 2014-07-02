Lindsay Lohan Has Officially Sued The Makers Of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’

A few months back we brought you the news that Lindsay Lohan was planning to sue the makers of Grand Theft Auto V. That original report came courtesy of TMZ, so it’s understandable if you took it with a heaping helping of salt, but hey, even paparazzi scumbags get it right sometimes.

According to the more reputable Yahoo Finance, Lindsay Lohan officially filed suit against Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games today, claiming that relatively minor GTAV NPC Lacey Jones is based on her likeness.

As I mentioned in the earlier Lohan story, the Lacey Jones character is a parody of out-of-touch, vapid, Hollywood starlets and Lohan has sadly become a living parody, but that’s about as far as the resemblance goes. Also, as most folks not in a delusional drug-haze know, parody is considered fair use under U.S. copyright law, so even if the Lacey Jones character was directly based on Lohan she’d have no grounds to sue. But whatever, today also happens to be Lindsay’s 28th birthday and sometimes you just have to treat yo self to some unnecessary legal bills.

Here’s the mission that got Lindsay seeing dollar signs…

