lindsey-graham.jpg
Getty Image
Viral

Weaselly Lindsey Graham Now Claims That He Did Not Say That Arresting Trump Will Lead To Riots (He Did) And Instead Claims That He Said The Opposite (He Did Not)

by:

If there’s one thing worse than a liar it’s a bad liar, and Lindsey Graham is most definitely that. On Sunday, the South Carolina senator appeared on Fox News where he said these exact words: “If they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there literally will be riots in the street.”

The backlash to Graham’s words was swift, with many interpreting his warning as more of a threat. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell went so far as to compare him to notorious Nazi sympathizer Vidkun Quisling. But it seemed to take Joe Biden weighing in to get Graham to react. On Tuesday, the president—a longtime friend and colleague of Graham’s—told a group of supporters: “The idea that you turn on a television and see a senior senator and congressmen saying if such and such happens, there will be blood in the street. Where the hell are we?”

Which, in turn, prompted Graham to go back on Fox News in an attempt to walk back that thing we all heard him say, and essentially claim that he didn’t say it. As the senator explained it:

“What I said Sunday was… I reject violence, but I also reject the double-standard here. So, if they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after the [Hillary] Clinton debacle, when she was secretary of state, people in this country will lose faith in law enforcement.”

Which is not at all what he said, as you can see for yourself — again — above.

×