Lisa Ann Releases A Heartfelt Letter To Announce Her Retirement From Porn

Lisa Ann, famous for her portrayal of Sarah Palin in several adult films including Who’s Nailin’ Palin?, called it quits from the porn industry on Monday. The award-winning adult film star announced her retirement in a hand-written letter on Facebook. She’s old school like that.

What an interesting few months for Lisa Ann. In October she made headlines when she briefly dated Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Justin Brent, a man 23 years younger than her. She defended her actions in a series of a tweets calling it a #MILFREVOLUTION.

Not long after that, Lisa Ann outed hockey player Michael Del for using her as a dating service for porn stars.

Lisa Ann will continue her work in the adult film industry as a director and talent agent but will no longer film sex scenes. For what it’s worth, Ann wants you to know she’s become close with many of you over the years.

That made me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. /grabs a tissue.

