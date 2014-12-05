Read This Little Casanova’s Note Asking For A New Seat Closer To The Hottest Girl In Class

“Dear Ms. Stouffer I do not like my current seat! This is because I sit near tori, we do not get along because our pencil cases both have the same locks. One time I played a trick on her by locking her case with my key because she does not have her own. This is the reason why I do not like my seat.
P.S. If you agree please me in the empty seat next to _____ because I find her kind of attractive! If I do get the seat please do not announce this is front of the class.”
You really have to admire this kid’s game. First he sabotages Tori’s pencil case—leaving her presumably without a writing instrument for the day—all in the name of a prank. Because how dare Tori have the same pencil case as our little hero. The nerve of that girl.
Then he slowly devolves into a first grade Casanova, asking Ms. Stouffer (she better eat all the french bread pizzas) to move him next to the hot girl in class. Damn, that’s like Ryan Gosling in Crazy Stupid Love. And I love how he wants it on the down-low. Not because he’s afraid of showing his love. No sir! He’s totally going to use this move again and he doesn’t want others catching on.
What a smooth operator.
(Yes, there’s a chance this is fake. Not Jimmy Kimmel fake but my fake-dar is pretty good and it’s going off. Nonetheless, I’m more than happy to read stories about fake first grade Casanovas. It’s the holidays after all.)
I’ve seen snuff films that were more realistic than this.
the spelling in that letter fucking sucks
If this is how a first grader is supposed to write, I need to have a long talk with my 3rd grader that needs me to type 5 letter words into his minecraft youtube searches.
Is this your homework Larry? YOU’RE KILLING YOUR FATHER LARRY.
I pulled this same trick in high school. I lacked what some people call maturity and disrupted class on the reg until the teach held me after class – I told him straight up that if he moved me next to the two hot chicks in class, he’d never hear a word outta me again. Done!
Kinda backfired on me though. Being quiet, I couldn’t run my game on them and just had to sit there with awkward boners all day.
You tucked that into your waistband didn’t you?
Ha! No, I’m too well endowed for that action – I’d look like that dude in the movie where the alien busts out of his stomach.
I think back in that day, my go to de-bonerers were thinking about the time my dog ate a used tampon or picturing Roseanne Barr naked.
Anyone else read “We do not get along because I’m a fucking prick.”? Ms. Stouffer needs to crack some heads. I learned from a pretty early age that you don’t confess to a crime in a letter while asking for something in return, that’s bush league.
lol dude should have just posted the picture & maybe a tiny blurb.. talk about ruining the joke by overexplaining it. It’s like he’s so pedantic that he’s unaware of his own faults, and he’s transferring that to the page. I mean come on son! how many times can he say the same thing over & over again? Seriously..
Hmmm yes, shallow and pedantic.