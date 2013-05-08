Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Explores ‘Darkness’ Tonight

OK, so technically the title is Darkness On The Edge Of Town, which as a TV show title goes is up there with Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand for a lack of concision. Point is, Ollie’s got two episodes to bump off his best friend’s dad.
Of particular note is that this episode is a reference-fest. We meet this universe’s version of Geo-Force, a seismologist, while in flashbacks Ollie tries to save a Ferris Air jet. What we wouldn’t have given for it to be an Oceanic flight…
That’s an, uh, interesting pan down a woman’s legs to her shoes, guys. Quentin Tarantino direct this episode?
This episode also seems to be building to yet another revelation of Ollie’s secret identity, this time to Laurel. It’s also likely going to lead into a cliffhanger, considering that the season finale is titled Sacrifice.
The fun starts at 8pm EST.
I’m trying to figure out who the woman in red heels is supposed to be. We were all expecting Merlyn to be Fyers boss.
My real guess is Fyer is working for/with Amanda Waller
Merlyn spends the evenings as Marilyn
I’m thinking the “OH SHIT” face Malcolm just made means there’s a bit more to this than we think.
Probably
Ollie’s mom was the chick on the phone?
Hopefully
I have a feeling this will start like Batman and end like Spider-Man
Tommy seeing the Arrow killing his father.
“With great power comes great responsibility”? Or a musical number?
Yeah me too.
SURPRISE!
Is a doomsday device really “safe”?
He always knew he’d have a hand in the end of the world
Designed by Proffesor Farnsworth.
Pete’s fruit has the best fruit.
The funny thing about this is that Bryon Mann has, like, NO accent in real life.
They like them in wigs.
this show doesn’t like asians
Felectie’s Trojan, teehee.
Felicity “I enjoyed putting your trojan inside… umm the computer”
I like a woman who wears daisy dukes in the middle of the day and leaves her curtains open in her bedroom when she’s knocking boots.
He’s trained in stealth, you’ll never see him-
OK, I can’t even finish that joke. Some things are beneath even me.
apparently he doesn’t take his briefs off while boning… just uses the slit
Oh god….
Good thing her dad wasn’t coming to visit, right?
So, you go to your friend’s office to say It’s all clear… AND THEN BONE HER. DOUCHE.
I was betting that Tommy would be there.
she doesn’t question the bruised face?
True
Why start now?
“Radioactive?” Really? Did they listen to the lyrics?
Next week he will dress in the hood to the tune of “Suit and Tie”
If it’s just “It has to be a hit”, why not “Get Lucky?”
They were going to use Gotye but felt it was to current.
Ever since I’ve been back, I’ve been jerking you around.
Hey could it possibly have something to do with the tunnel map in your book?
Ollie is reliably thick.
So that Riker clip….
Uh oh…
Can you even tell that?
Either this guy is good or Felicity is slipping.
Sorry, Moira, Walter’s got a point.
Roy shouldn’t take such sharp breathes through his nose.
Can he teach you to act, Roy?
Ironically, that is EXACTLY what he was.
he’s a poor mans poor man channing tatum… like less acting chops than an ambercrombe model
Yeah Thea is headed for trouble. You could be right about the death.
Thea could adopt the red hood for homage to dead Roy. Seek out the hood in his honor…
Tommy’s the bad guy for next season.
I think walter or tommy are more in trouble.
It’s either her or Roy, I’m thinking. But I don’t like Quentin’s chances, much.
Is Oliver really that much taller than him?
OK, “I’m Thea’s disapproving older brother” was a great line.
That was his classy Mark Wahlburg impersonation.
“Say hello to your mother for me!”
Nice save Diggle.
Seriously, and Felicity rolling with it was a hoot.
OK, I am kind of loving everything about this heist.
Boy everything is just going WAY the hell off the rails.
Does Daddy Merlyn know Ollie is Green Arrow? I can’t remember.
Guyliner is the ultimate identity concealer in this universe.
To be fair, Merlyn wasn’t trying to find out who he was. He was trying to kill his ass.
That was Ollie’s mom I thought with the thugs I thought.
Nah but he did have those thugs attack his son and him the first or second episode
So he beat the shit out of him but he didn’t check to see who he was.
Not until after this ad break is up.
Nope
How do those F&F movies keep getting made!?
That… yeah, that’s incredibly accurate.
I know literally no one that watches them.
Car porn… plus the Rock is like Bacon and makes every movie better
They keep making money.
He couldn’t have gone “I’d love too but I gotta drain the lizard first”
THREAD OVER EATZ WINS.
“Ah, I have a Texas catheter myself. Bathrooms waste time.”
We’ll laugh and make poor people clean it up.
“Johnson… give this man my piss bottle… Come on walk with me talk with me”
Merlyn probably would have told him “You can just piss in the corner!”
Well this is going to end badly.
Ollie has a good point here.
At the risk of a public flogging here, Felcities charming awkwardness has a point of diminishing returns.
I agree. But she’s still the best part of the show.
WHERE WERE THE STORMTROOPERS?
They had failed this city.
Is it me, or is Felicity adorably perverted?
She is the type of girl who types “boobs” and “sext” on Words With Friends
I like to think so.
Nice Star Wars reference here.
Where was the kiss for good luck? I also would have taken “Where does he get those wonderful toys?”
Yep
guess Diggle is Bernie mac?
Also George Clooney.
Some nice shots of Felicity’s ass in this episode.
Was paunchburger trademarked?
Big Belly Burger is actually from the comics.
Yeah, I’d pass out after eating a Big Belly Burger too.
She looks better with glasses
I’m happy either way.
So they’re running a heist? Neat!
They are going all Oceans 11 on this bitch.
Next season they’re going to replace Oliver’s bow with a Windows Tablet.
He trains while playing fruit ninja
So did Microsoft spend their entire ad budget on “Arrow?”
What’s the big deal about breaking into Merlyn Industries? Ollie stormed the place two episodes ago, did a blood transfusion, and trashed the place.
I think security might be hightend since then plus he needs to keep felicity safe whle she’s on the mainframe
Because computers are hard.
Yeah, Felicity, you are working with a NINJA.
Free Muffin gift basket for the judges pays off again.
I think the pie goes to the next show
Or pie.
Never underestimate the power of muffins.