Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Explores ‘Darkness’ Tonight

05.08.13 179 Comments

OK, so technically the title is Darkness On The Edge Of Town, which as a TV show title goes is up there with Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand for a lack of concision. Point is, Ollie’s got two episodes to bump off his best friend’s dad.

Of particular note is that this episode is a reference-fest. We meet this universe’s version of Geo-Force, a seismologist, while in flashbacks Ollie tries to save a Ferris Air jet. What we wouldn’t have given for it to be an Oceanic flight…

That’s an, uh, interesting pan down a woman’s legs to her shoes, guys. Quentin Tarantino direct this episode?

This episode also seems to be building to yet another revelation of Ollie’s secret identity, this time to Laurel. It’s also likely going to lead into a cliffhanger, considering that the season finale is titled Sacrifice.

The fun starts at 8pm EST.

