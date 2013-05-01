Liveblog Reminder: 'Arrow' Takes On 'The Undertaking' Tonight

Tonight we apparently learn what Malcolm Merlyn has planned for the slums of Starling City. Considering how cuddly and light-hearted he’s been, we’re guessing it doesn’t involve building condos.
The full preview indicates that we get to see two very important things this week: Arrow giving some poor shmuck the triple headslam, and Felicity in a cocktail dress:
If they ever make the Green Arrow video game we’ve been demanding, the triple headslam will have to me a melee finisher.
Joking aside, invoking the legendary quote “Destroying the village in order to save it” probably doesn’t bode well for the residents of the Glades, and we do like that Felicity is trying to fix Ollie and Diggle’s relationship. Also that Felicity is getting into the field more.
The fun starts tonight at 8pm EST.
::decides reading is for suckers::
So Ollie is going up against the Undertaker?
…Yes. Yes he is.
Felicity does it for me. She really does.
I wish this show was just like Justified, but with arrows instead of bullets. All we need is a Constable Bob.
I like having you inside my ear
Yup
Ollie busting out moves from The Raid and Felicity in a slinky red dress?
For all its occasional soap-opera crap and cheesiness, this show consistently invents new ways for me to love it.
Don’t worry, Ollie will totally ignore Felicity and pine for Laurel for some asinine reason.
/hoping to jinx this from happening.
I think Diggle will hit it at some point.
Somebody better hit it. I mean, jeeez!
Katie Cassidy’s smokin’ and all, but this show seriously tests my suspension of disbelief by not having every character trying to get with Felicity.
And this is a show with hacking-arrows and secret identities completely protected by guy-liner.
Also, my dream scenario for the ending of this season/start of season 2, is for Slade to show up in Starling City missing an eye and for Felicity to swap sides and be his ninja Harley Quinn.
I have weirdly specific dreams.
Aaaaand we’re live.
Hey, Walter’s back this episode.
Arrow is about to kick Rowan Atkinson’s ass.
Pretty big assumption that the case was bulletproof.
This is Starling City. EVERYTHING is bullet-proof.
Ollie, you had better be paying her a fortune.
Even in hideous sweaters, Felicity can get it.
Seriously.
Yup.
Wait, his MOM is having flashbacks?
It happens as you get to a certain age.
Hot flashes.
AAAHH! Eatz beat me to it.
Is that Jamey Sheridan in a beard?
Yep, he was in the pilot. Also with a beard.
You know, mentioning the Vietnam War to an Asian guy… Not the best move.
Oh shut the hell up Ollie.
What happened, Laurel, is that Tommy is a loser.
Yes, Laurel, keep repeating that over and over again. Please.
Verbal tic?
They really should not put Laurel and Felicity in the same scene, it really heightens how much more attractive Felicity is.
SO GLAD YOU FINALLY REMEMBERED WALTER, OLLIE.
Is this Intel ad for computers or MRA Reddits?
I am pretty disturbed that they are hinting at a giraffe decapitation in the new Hangover movie.
They’ll never do it, Troma staged an obvious fake scene where a seeing-eye dog got blown away with a shotgun and they’re STILL getting hate mail.
Felicity and Laurel are going to end up best friends on the show after they kill off Thea.
They might bond over killing Thea.
Heh, Felicity’s going to break the house.
Would not mind an homage with an extended shot of her riding down an escalator in a cocktail dress.
Set to The Heavy’s “How You Like Me Now?”
Its all smart people math techno babble.
I like her sudden lack of ethics. It’s kind of awesome.
She still probably wouldn’t make out with anyone here.
Are you kidding? She’s going to end this episode stinking rich and incredibly hot. She’ll be leaving with Channing Tatum, and he’ll be a lucky bastard for it.
Ok, do the writers realize that they make Ollie out to be a giant jackass in almost every converation he has with Felicity?
I’m assuming that’s going to come back and bite him.
Its 8:16 and they are still having credits on the screen.
Diggle has nice digs!
Digs, be the bigger man.
Diggs plays the trumpet?
Also face percussion.
And guitar in Dexter. Diggle gots chops.
Laurel has a good point here.
And Tommy, actually. Although Laurel isn’t going to admit it.
Honestly, you belong with someone who slept with your sister before she died.
No woman alive would ever let that go.
Can you really argue the point?
nope
“He’s a headache! You’re a pill! PERFECT FOR EACH OTHER!”
and no man would given the reverse circumstances. If the showrunners want us to want Ollie to end up with Laurel, they have a MIGHTY MIGHTY task given the corner they painted themselves into.
Please. Ollie will just reveal he’s the vigilante and all will be forgiven.
I love how Diggle opens a beer and never takes a sip from it.
Why bother? He’s so cool any beer he opens just automatically refills anyway.
Tommy’s father is making the jump from supervillain to mad scientist. Let’s cause a man-made earthquake and kill thousands of people! Ollie’s dad needs more time to think about it.
Kinda wonder what his dad lost in the Glades.
If they cast John Golver as the evil genius behind it, I am down with that.
Or the Doctor appears.
If anything happens, I’m right outside, being a brusque dick.
Hey, do you think they could maybe commission a big neon sign that says “TOTALLY NOT AN UNDERGROUND CASINO?”
OK, DAMN…Felicity.
I second the gentleman’s DAMN. All in favor?
Schwing!!!
Aye, and I move to add this to the record:
[eragon-sporkings.wikispaces.com]
Applied sciences… This is Batman Begins.
I would disagree but not for the shows lack of trying.
Ted Kord! So he is back! Sort of!
Jamey Sheridan’s flat aspect on this actually kinda sells this.
OK, new theory… Moira’s been trying to sabotage the Undertaking from the beginning.
Genre-savvy mobster for once.
Just like that, with almost no proof, they can do this? Some undergroud casino this is.
You can tell how pissed off Ollie is in fight because he gets more brutal.
That was pretty badass.
Yeah, punching a guy THROUGH a door before throwing glass shards in another mook’s eye and then stabbing a guy with the pool cue he broke across your ribs is fairly badass.
No collateral damage in that fight?
I think everybody hit the floor the minute they saw Arrow. Which, really, smart move.
Yeah, but that first guy he shot was spraying bullets everywhere.
Wouldn’t there be cameras in there?
Eh, it’s an illegal casino full of mooks. They probably don’t need the evidence problems.
There were no nochs in those arrows in his quiver. That is just sloppy.
Ollie has no fear whatsoever about being recognized.
GUYLINER WILL PROTECT ME.
I want to see Ted Kord on the show. And I want him to be written as funny as he was back in the old JLI days.
I would love that. Seriously. I miss Ted Kord.