Liveblog Reminder: ‘The Huntress Returns’ To ‘Arrow’ Tonight

Arrow takes another step towards our good graces tonight, as the show keeps evolving its continuity.

When we last left Ollie and the Starling City crew, Ollie just saved the life of the guy who beat the crap out of him from the assassins his mom hired, and Tommy was throwing a sulk that Ollie wasn’t going to tell him he was a murderous vigilante. Also it became a Doctor Who reunion as Alex Kingston joined the cast.

Tonight another character comes back, as you might have guessed from the title. Considering Ollie is this close to winning the Shiva (and no, we will never, ever stop calling her character that), we can imagine that will add some problems to his life. Oh, also, he’s finally opening that nightclub he’s been talking about opening for the last ten episodes or so.

In addition, Laurel, one of the more annoying characters the show hasn’t redeemed yet, might finally be getting something to do. We’ve already seen she’s fully capable of handing out a beating… a brutal beating, in fact. Now that her mother is back, and claiming her sister Sarah is still alive, she might stop whining and actually start doing things. This show is always better when characters do things. Only Felicity and Diggle should be allowed to talk.

We’ll start the Starling City shenanigans at 8pm, EST.