Liveblog Reminder: ‘The Huntress Returns’ To ‘Arrow’ Tonight

Arrow takes another step towards our good graces tonight, as the show keeps evolving its continuity.
When we last left Ollie and the Starling City crew, Ollie just saved the life of the guy who beat the crap out of him from the assassins his mom hired, and Tommy was throwing a sulk that Ollie wasn’t going to tell him he was a murderous vigilante. Also it became a Doctor Who reunion as Alex Kingston joined the cast.
Tonight another character comes back, as you might have guessed from the title. Considering Ollie is this close to winning the Shiva (and no, we will never, ever stop calling her character that), we can imagine that will add some problems to his life. Oh, also, he’s finally opening that nightclub he’s been talking about opening for the last ten episodes or so.
In addition, Laurel, one of the more annoying characters the show hasn’t redeemed yet, might finally be getting something to do. We’ve already seen she’s fully capable of handing out a beating… a brutal beating, in fact. Now that her mother is back, and claiming her sister Sarah is still alive, she might stop whining and actually start doing things. This show is always better when characters do things. Only Felicity and Diggle should be allowed to talk.
We’ll start the Starling City shenanigans at 8pm, EST.
I read they made the presumptive Red Arrow a regular next year. That sounds like more for Thea to do. FAIL!!!!!!!!!
I also read today that Manu Bennett/Deathstroke/Crixus will be bumped up to series regular next season too. Including Felicity, that makes a lot of new cast members. Something tells me that not everyone in the current cast is going to make it out of Season 1 alive.
If that means Deathstroke becoming the long-running Big-Bad for the show, I’m more than ok with this.
Would prefer more Deathstroke and less Thea, but I will take what I can get. Just as long as Diggle and Felicity stick around…
Either that or she dies tragically at the climax of the season, which is what I’m betting on.
Don’t get my hopes up. And would that really be tragic? Cold, I know…
Aaaand we’re live.
“It’s about Sarah. A man in a multicolored scarf with a blue phone booth took her.”
Over under of people who know his secret by the end of this episode?
I peg it at Laurel.
The shoddiness of this set actually really sells the strip club vibe.
I like that her stripper outfit is the “official” DC Huntress outfit. That’s pretty funny.
Looks like a slutty Halloween costume.
I think it’s deliberate, and honestly, that’s surprisingly funny.
A motorcycle? In platforms?
Wow, this music is terrible.
Are they kidding? Steve Aoki, how did the get Steve Aoki?
They offered him a sandwich?
Fun fact: Laurel is the only person in this scene who isn’t British.
Seems a little thin there Mom…
They took a shitty paparazzi photo of your daughter?
I genuinely feel bad for Quentin here, not least because Laurel sandbagged him.
Oh, look, it’s Thezzzzzzzzzz….
I was just here in the slums, like young socialites are wont to do…
So this is how irritating people initiate mating?
Ugh, Thea.
I’m suffering from…. Thea sickness. YEEEEEEEAAAAAHHHHH!
Giving the Bad Guys a rest seems like a shoddy job on your part ‘ole vigilante.
Considering the only good cop needs a personal day…
Don’t you hate it when your crazy ex shows up when you’re trying to bag the Shiva?
Rafi is somewhere saying it’s time for a threesome.
I would kill to have Rafi, or his actor, on this show. It would be amazing.
Contacts?
“You can go upstairs and call Tommy! He deserves it, er…”
He’ll be sorry
Stop it with the Speedy. Just stop it.
SPEEDY IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.
A Phalanx of marshals?
Fun fact: Everybody in this scene has a body count!
Does Ollie even realize his hypocrisy?
She is really a better match for Ollie than the cop.
She is, but they’re trying to make her seem like a nutjob out of nowhere.
All of that time in Barcelona is really hard on a girl.
True, but her MO is like a copy of the Ollie playbook from early in the season.
Yeah, he really has no room to complain here. I’m guessing Ollie learns the truth about his mom considering it would be a neat tie to the theme, but even so, this is the guy who broke an innocent guy’s neck to cover his tracks.
Yes, Rafi on this show would be amazing. I don’t care if he is a main villain or just a random guy acting in the background.
Really adds to the mythos having a guy with a murder-boner around.
In my dreams, there’s an Arrow/League crossover where Andre blows it with Felicity, Taco buys weed from Roy, and everybody bags on Thea.
…Bobba Man?
The strange thing is on a show like Supernatural Bobba Man would fit in hell Rafi could fit in there. Please CW make this happen.
…YES. DAMMIT, YES.
I guess Roy Harper has to wear red every time he’s on screen.
It’s in his contract.
Almost out of the Smallville playbook.
At least Tommy is handling his job.
…Shit, Tommy actually has a really good point.
Hey, it’s the island from Myst!
He just wants to be your sidekick!
That’s your dramatic cut? From a missile launcher to a broken stapler?
The stapler was more….explosive.
Laurel, back up the truck, OK? Seriously!
Uh, false hope?
So, Thea has a martini… why?
Did anyone notice a bar where they get these drinks or security?
Oh there it is.
Who needs security when you’ve got dubstep as human repellent?
Gope CW does not try to sell us a CD of this music at the end of the episode.
Or hope
Uh-oh, Huntress is going to suck the magic out of Merlyn.
The “Office” best line ever for a guy who works at the club he is at.
I used to live in a place with a dive bar called The Office, for precisely the reason you suspect.
The women seem a little overdressed for a pseudo-rave.
Eh, break his arm, he’s got it coming.
The fact that the DJ was wearing a shirt of his own face amused me.
That was pretty funny.
“Don’t make me do something?” So Ollie is forcing you to bust Tommy’s arm?
Anger voice activated. Tommy go cry somewhere can’t even be a good sidekick.
It’s a good thing Ollie doesn’t have a pet rabbit…
Hey, the DJ composed music for this Kia ad, also!
Meanwhile Tommy just found out there’s a secret Arrowcave under the club.
Really it was only a matter of time. He manages the place, he handles all the vendors, he was going to notice.
Considering that this is Tommy’s first actual job and he hasn’t really had to care a whole lot before he could have not noticed for one more season.
Tommy’s doing a pretty good job, actually. He’s being genuinely professional.
So is this episode setting Tommy up to hate everyone and then turn it into the season/series villain?
If so, they are doing a decent job of it.
I’m a little surprised Tommy isn’t dead, honestly.
I really hope not. I don’t want to see Norman &Harry Osborn thing happen here with Malcolm and Tommy Meryln. I get that Merlyn’s a villain in the comics but right now I’m happy with that being Malcolm and not his son.
They should have stage for live acts like they did on Buffy.
Verdant is a crappy name for a club. Should have gone with Diggle’s Wiggle Room.
“Diggle’s Digs?”
Also, I’m calling the nightclub Diggle’s Wiggle Room from now on.
They would be required to play LMAO at least 10 times per night and that was three times too many for Tommy.
Diggle is going to relish that “I told you so” when he finally gets to say it.