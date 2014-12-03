Tony Blair’s Cringe-Worthy Holiday Greeting Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

We’ve all had those awkward family photos but Tony Blair just proved that cringe-worthy holiday cards aren’t just for us common, peasant folk. You’d think the former British Prime Minister would be used to posing for pictures by now but apparently the famous philanthropist and politician hasn’t quite found his signature smile.
Blair and wife Cherie sent out their annual Christmas card and the photo they chose is, how do I put this, questionable? Uncomfortable to look at? Seriously creepy? Honestly all three apply. But since this card’s been circling the internet for a while, Twitter has had plenty of time to properly describe it — a #ThingsLessUncomfortableThanTonyBlairsChristmasCard hashtag was even created in honor of this happy occasion. Here’s a roundup of the best reactions:
The strange thing about Tony Blair's Christmas card is how the teeth seem to follow you round the room. http://t.co/UXUL2pAY5u—
Carl Maxim (@carlmaxim) December 01, 2014
#ThingsLessUncomfortableThanTonyBlairsChristmasCard http://t.co/9Mdcnz2kQj—
Amelia Leachman (@Ame_london) December 02, 2014
(Via The Independent)
I’m just happy Rachel Dratch found a nice boy to settle down with.
Too bad she had to steal Liz Lemon’s boyfriend.
That was my first thought too. My second was that she had just stuck her thumb up his butt.
Blair is getting his Ed Grimley smile on.
Why isn’t this mass murderer in jail yet?
Can we agree that the look on his face and the fact that we don’t know where her left hand is must be related?
(It’s in his pooper.)
