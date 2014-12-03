Tony Blair’s Cringe-Worthy Holiday Greeting Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

We’ve all had those awkward family photos but Tony Blair just proved that cringe-worthy holiday cards aren’t just for us common, peasant folk. You’d think the former British Prime Minister would be used to posing for pictures by now but apparently the famous philanthropist and politician hasn’t quite found his signature smile.

Blair and wife Cherie sent out their annual Christmas card and the photo they chose is, how do I put this, questionable? Uncomfortable to look at? Seriously creepy? Honestly all three apply. But since this card’s been circling the internet for a while, Twitter has had plenty of time to properly describe it — a #ThingsLessUncomfortableThanTonyBlairsChristmasCard hashtag was even created in honor of this happy occasion. Here’s a roundup of the best reactions:

The strange thing about Tony Blair's Christmas card is how the teeth seem to follow you round the room. http://t.co/UXUL2pAY5u—

Carl Maxim (@carlmaxim) December 01, 2014

Tony Blair never learned to smile. Who hurt you, Tony Blair pic.twitter.com/dOf0VJpaTl — Nash Jenkins (@pnashjenkins) December 2, 2014

As pointed out uncanny similarity between Tony Blair Xmas card and Chandler Bing @SluggerOToole @writenoiseni pic.twitter.com/5qcRgIV0Gg — The Firemen (@The_Firemen) December 2, 2014

Perhaps the oddest thing about Tony Blair's threatening Christmas card is that this must have been the BEST photo… pic.twitter.com/8dQHsugZWV — The Media Blog (@TheMediaTweets) December 1, 2014

(Via The Independent)