Getty Image

As the world feverishly awaits the court trial date of Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, which will determine whether or not the couple will spend the better part of the rest of their lives behind bars for their role in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, reports continue to trickle in. The latest development concerns Loughlin’s now infamous tan-pantsuit court appearance, in which the former Full House actress showed up at a Boston courthouse looking polished, dressed to the nines, and smiling at fans.

In hindsight, apparently Loughlin think she may have overdone the look, and particularly regrets “smiling so much” as she entered the court, according to sources who spoke anonymously to Us Weekly.

“Lori regrets wearing the khaki pantsuit and smiling so much on her way into court,” a source tells Us. “But she didn’t want to walk into the courthouse looking ashamed and guilty. She believes she’s innocent and she wouldn’t have pled not guilty if she didn’t think she wasn’t guilty.”

It seems unlikely that a judge or jury will take Loughlin’s court-entrance demeanor into consideration when arriving at a decision, but at this point it’s just all about optics. As she and Giannulli both face up to 40 years in prison, Loughlin is reportedly still most concerned about her tarnished reputation and improving her public image. In other words, leaked-smile remorse tips to gossip rags just about tracks at this point.

(Via Us Weekly)