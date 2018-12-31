Getty Image

Louis C.K. did not help his case with an already resounding number of critics when leaked audio from a recent set heard him mocking Parkland shooting survivors as well as non-binary individuals who use gender neutral pronouns. In what seems like inexplicable act of self destruction, C.K. slammed teenagers who saw their peers gunned down in one of the most deadly school shootings in United States history as “not interesting.”

“Because you went to a high school where kids got shot?” he speculated. “Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t got shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve got to listen to you talking?”

Suffice to say, most people were pretty much appalled by the so-called jokes and others were quick to brand him as an up and coming alt-right comedian. Likewise, when Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland victim Jamie Guttenberg, caught wind of the set he was quick to offer a statement on Twitter denouncing the already disgraced comedian.

“To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me,” Guttenberg wrote. “My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss everyday. Why don’t you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?”

C.K. has still not responded to this most recent round of criticism, and if history repeats itself it seems unlikely that he ever will.