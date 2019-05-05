Louis C.K. Is Threatening Anyone Who Might Secretly Tape His Shows With A Copyright Notice

News & Culture Writer
05.05.19

Getty Image

Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. has, Parkland school shooting diatribe notwithstanding, kept a rather quiet profile ever since he started touring again. But that all changed over the weekend when, as Vulture reports, news of the comic’s new copyright disclaimer notice began making the rounds on social media. Commenters were especially intrigued by the notice’s emphasis on “consent,” which immediately cause the conversation to devolve.

According to Vulture, writer James Shotwell first drew attention to the threatening copyright notice on Twitter, where he explained that Louis would be performing next weekend at the Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “In addition to adding YONDR pouches to his gigs,” read Shotwell’s tweet, “he also requires them to share this copyright notice that I have never before seen a comedian share/post.”

Vulture determined that the notice Shotwell had posted matched the one that was posted to the club’s events page. Louis’s apparent attempt to claim that anything he says or does in a live performance setting, be it written material or ad-libbed crowd work, is copyright is grounds for an interesting (and already tiring) discussion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Internet Reactions#Twitter Reactions#Louis C.K. #Twitter
TAGScomedyinternet reactionsLOUIS C.K.STAND-UPTwittertwitter reactions
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP