Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s impossible-to-follow relationship took another turn this weekend.

The Jennifer’s Body actress attended Coachella where she was asked by E! News to give advice for single women this summer. “I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby,” she said, “and do not waste your energy on boys.” She added, “All they’re going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

Fox’s comments caught the attention of one boy, in particular.

The comments come almost a month after Fox confirmed the end of her engagement to longtime partner Machine Gun Kelly. Kelly has since commented on Fox’s interview, surprisingly in support of his ex-fiancée’s advice for women. Fox shared the interview on her Instagram pairing it with the caption, “Life advice from a relationship expert”, prompting Kelly to comment, “PREACH.”

What an odd thing to say. Anyway, Kim Kardashian also responded to Fox’s advice, writing, “Not No.”

“No” is what Coachella allegedly told Machine Gun Kelly about attending the festival in 2012. “Never been to a Coachella,” he wrote on X over the weekend. “They banned me in 2012 for whatever reason. I was looking forward to finally going this year, but my daughter’s volleyball tournament ended up on the same days, so y’all will have to let me know how it is. She comes first.”

MGK didn’t help his cause by calling Coachella “a huge joke.”

