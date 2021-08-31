Viral

Madison Cawthorn Drew Furor For Suggesting ‘Bloodshed’ Would Be Necessary To Push Trump’s Big Lie About A Stolen Election

Madison Cawthorn has stood as one of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, even after the twice-impeached president left office in disgrace. And the North Carolina representative has doubled down on that support in recent days, drawing further outrage after he spoke of “bloodshed” perhaps being necessary in the name of “election security” after touting the lie that Donald Trump somehow had the 2020 election stolen from him.

Monday brought word of an event where Cawthorn talked about taking up arms against Americans in the name of increased voting restrictions many right wing reactionaries have touted as “election security” as part of a vast, wholly unfounded conspiracy about voter fraud. For months now, Trump supporters have believed the Big Lie that Trump insists the election was stolen from him, something claimed without any evidence whatsoever.

The Washington Post, for example, laid out his latest statements and the Trump-like lies he echoed when he falsely claimed that elections in America are “rigged.”

“The things that we are wanting to fight for, it doesn’t matter if our votes don’t count,” Cawthorn told the crowd, according to a video of the event posted by the county party on its Facebook page and circulated on Twitter by a Democratic congressional staffer. “Because, you know, if our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place — and it’s bloodshed.”

That quote, and video of the event and his speech, quickly went viral on Monday.

The event drew a lot of reaction, including calls that Cawthorn should be removed from office.

It’s unclear if there will be any kind of reaction to a sitting US representative essentially calling for a second insurrection, but if you’ve been paying attention to anything over the last year, well, you probably already know the answer to that.

