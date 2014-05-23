Watch This Dramatic Footage Of A Chinese Man Catching A Baby That Slipped From Its Second-Story Balcony

If you’re a baby who just happens to be reading this as you consider jumping out of a second story window, here’s some advice: take the plunge in China. They’re apparently very prepared for this sort of thing.

Sky News sets the scene for one such occurrence earlier this week, in which a falling child was caught just a few feet above a Guangdong Province street:

The one-year-old had apparently got out of a window during a thunderstorm when he slipped from the building in Guangdong Province. Cameras trained on the street below showed the hero, Mr Li, with his arms outstretched as the baby began to fall. He then rushes forwards and clings on to the youngster despite the pouring rain.

Here’s the dramatic footage, captured by a security camera that just happened to be fixed on the landing spot. Shortly after the catch is made, you can see the (presumed) mother stripping the child from the sure-handed hero and running away.

“I didn’t think too much at the time,” Li told Sky News. “I was just afraid of failing to catch him. Some people put down cardboard to avoid serious injuries to the baby if I failed to catch him.”

Like I said, they’re very prepared for this sort of thing.

(Via Sky News + Euronews)