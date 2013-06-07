Never Insult Superman’s Mom: Zod Gets Punched, Faora Fights Chris Meloni In ‘Man Of Steel’ Clips

Never threaten that woman. Just… just trust us.
Man Of Steel opens next week (final trailer here), so the principal actors are making the rounds on chat shows, bringing new clips with them. Now two of those clips are embedded below. In the first clip, Zod arrives at the Kent farm to intimidate Superman’s mother. Superman swoops in and tackles Zod through a silo and drags him through acres of farmland while punching his helmet and yelling, “You think you can threaten my mother?” before crashing through a 7-Eleven.
All of the helmet punching wasn’t just about messing with his mom, though. It also destroyed Zod’s helmet so he couldn’t dull his heightened senses to prevent being overwhelmed. “It hurts, doesn’t it?” Superman taunts. Superman just totally trolled Zod. (Problem?)
I just have one gripe about this scene. Hollywood doesn’t seem to understand that a grain silo doesn’t explode when it cracks open*. It’s corn, not gunpowder, you silly geese.
The second clip premiered in a long HuffPost Live interview with Chris Meloni. In the scene, Meloni’s character tries to defend himself from the overpowered Faora-Ul (played by Antje Traue). She informs him, “A good death is its own reward.” Um, we’ll take a bad death much later that doesn’t involve getting shanked by a Kryptonian, thank you very much. A bad death after 90 years of slothful hedonism is also its own reward. (That’s the blogger’s credo.)
* I know grain silos can explode (I live in Iowa), they just usually don’t. Slamming into the side of a grain silo is probably just going to make a mess. Even if you’re Superman.
Since when does Superman endanger civilians and willfully destroy property like that?
Stuff like that happens all the time in the comics. Property damage isn’t a concern to Superman for the most part. People endangerment though, usually isn’t his thing.
Oh, wow, a single picture. My argument is completely invalid.
Why not acknowledge that Clint might be right instead of being a dick about it? :)
When DOESN’T he? I love Supes, I can’t wait for the movie, but let’s face it, the man is why if you own a car in the DCU, you have a comprehensive insurance policy and you keep it PAID.
So do we have enough of the clips and trailers to piece together what the movie is all about?
Those clips already formed the best Superman movie ever.
Grain silos explode when a spark is introduced. A guy covered in metal, slamming into the metal silo probably creates that spark. Would be my guess.
I know grain silos can explode (I live in Iowa), they just usually don’t. And a spark isn’t enough to set it off unless you’ve got the right amount of dust and air. Slamming into the side of a grain silo is probably just going to make a mess.
What if 2 dude from Krypton slam into it? I bet THEN it could explode. Being, you know, 2 dudes from Krypton. Suspension of disbelief and whatnot.
Yeah are we already setting up an angry review of this movie?
seems like Supes doesn’t care much about wanton destruction of property and whomever might be affected by the resulting explosions hmm?
Why grain silos explode. And they do. They doooooo.
You know what I just noticed? In all of these promo material, with all the footage they’ve shown, not once do we see adult, bespectacled Clark. I hope that’s because they thought it would be too boring for the trailer and not because they dropped the whole idea.
I’m guessing he may not become “Clark Kent Daily Planet Reporter” until the end.
Not a bad theory.
Meloni was about to go out like a boss! Also Antje Traue is really hot as Faora
That shot reminds me of Dan Turpin about to end Kalibak.
I’m going to assume you’re joking and already know they aged her with makeup for that scene because she actually looks like this.
If his baby-toting space ship would’ve landed in Brooklyn would Clark be a hipster?
I hope Faora survives for a sequel, she is a fine looking woman.
The author needs to watch “How Stuff Works: Corn”
Silo’s that contain corn are actually extremely volatile and can explode. Your welcome.
But grain silos can and do explode. Something to do with dust generated during the process of moving grain. If the right ratio of dust and air is reached, a spark can ignite it.