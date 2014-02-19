This Map Tells You How Long The Average Sex Session Lasts In Your (And Every Other) State

It’s time to find out how long it takes the people in your state (and every other state) to, ahem, DO IT. The fine people at Nerve put together the informative map above, which breaks down America by the duration of the average sex session in each state.
Nerve used data compiled by the Spreadsheets App, which “uses your phone’s accelerometer and speakers to provide statistical feedback about your duration, thrusts, and decibel peak.” So we’re not talking pinpoint accuracy here. The data comes solely from people who have the app installed/running on their phones. And even those willing participants might not produce accurate data if they don’t moan/gyrate enough for the app’s liking.
Data collection issues aside, the map is just fine for doing it’s real job: establishing bragging rights. Speaking of which, Nerve also organized each state’s average time into easy-to-read rankings (see below), so you can see where your state stacks up. (What is in the water — or meth — in New Mexico?)
1. New Mexico – (7:01)
2. West Virginia – (5:38)
3. Idaho – (5:11)
4. South Carolina – (4:48)
5. Missouri – (4:22)
6. Michigan -(4:14)
7. Utah – (3:55)
8. Oregon – (3:51)
9. Nebraska – (3:47)
10. Alabama – (3:38)
11. Delaware – (3:33)
12. Hawaii – (3:28)
13. Wisconsin – (3:22)
14. North Dakota – (3:18)
15. Arizona – (3:17)
16. Maryland – (3:15)
17. Mississippi – (3:10)
18. Rhode Island – (3:09)
19. Connecticut – (3:07)
20. Texas – (3:06)
21. New Hampshire – (3:04)
22. Wyoming – (3:03)
23. New York – (3:01)
24. Pennsylvania – (2:58)
25. Maine – (2:58)
26. Washington – (2:51)
27. Iowa – (2:50)
28. Illinois – (2:49)
29. North Carolina – (2:47)
30. Tennessee – (2:46)
31. Kansas – (2:38)
32. California – (2:38)
33. Massachusetts – (2:31)
34. Florida – (2:29)
35. New Jersey – (2:28)
36. Indiana – (2:26)
37. Virginia – (2:23)
38. Oklahoma – (2:21)
39. Colorado – (2:21)
40. Minnesota – (2:19)
41. Ohio – (2:18)
42. Louisiana – (2:17)
43. Kentucky – (2:14)
44. Arkansas – (2:08)
45. District of Columbia – (2:08)
46. Nevada – (2:07)
47. Georgia – (2:07)
48. Montana – (2:03)
49. Vermont – (1:48)
50. South Dakota – (1:30)
51. Alaska – (1:21)
Alaska is 51st because they’ve got to immediately get back to gold mining, hunting bear, and navigating ice roads, if my television taught me anything.
LOL! Looks like I need to step it up!!!
You’d think a state shaped like a penis would be better in bed.
If your penis is shaped like Alaska you should probably go to the doctor.
My penis is shaped like Michigan. Women tell me I should sign a contract with a sex toy company.
Actually Florida needs Viagra
Wow, I live right on the border between TX and NM. I’ll have to try driving a couple blocks and fucking somebody in my car sometime, last a bit longer.
How can anyone finish that quickly when it’s so fucking cold?
The thought of getting your clothes back on is very exciting for those in arctic temperatures.
Sheesh, usually when I try to record something like that I just get slapped.
Wow, my state made the top ten. I was afraid I was bringing down the average, but I guess we’re still doing OK.
Being from PA I can say that sounds about right because I consider myself a completely mediocre lay.
Oh, so your the one bringing down the average? You must be from Pittsburgh.
When it’s with me girl, you only need 2 minutes.
Because I’m so intense
The write up is incorrect. The map indicates Texas and New Mexico are the same color. And I can say, due to kid interruptions last night – we were at 22 minutes.
Thanks for playing!
the south will rise again.