This Map Tells You How Long The Average Sex Session Lasts In Your (And Every Other) State

02.19.14

It’s time to find out how long it takes the people in your state (and every other state) to, ahem, DO IT. The fine people at Nerve put together the informative map above, which breaks down America by the duration of the average sex session in each state.

Nerve used data compiled by the Spreadsheets App, which “uses your phone’s accelerometer and speakers to provide statistical feedback about your duration, thrusts, and decibel peak.” So we’re not talking pinpoint accuracy here. The data comes solely from people who have the app installed/running on their phones. And even those willing participants might not produce accurate data if they don’t moan/gyrate enough for the app’s liking.

Data collection issues aside, the map is just fine for doing it’s real job: establishing bragging rights. Speaking of which, Nerve also organized each state’s average time into easy-to-read rankings (see below), so you can see where your state stacks up. (What is in the water — or meth — in New Mexico?)

1. New Mexico – (7:01)

2. West Virginia – (5:38)

3. Idaho – (5:11)

4. South Carolina – (4:48)

5. Missouri – (4:22)

6. Michigan -(4:14)

7. Utah – (3:55)

8. Oregon – (3:51)

9. Nebraska – (3:47)

10. Alabama – (3:38)

11. Delaware – (3:33)

12. Hawaii – (3:28)

13. Wisconsin – (3:22)

14. North Dakota – (3:18)

15. Arizona – (3:17)

16. Maryland – (3:15)

17. Mississippi – (3:10)

18. Rhode Island – (3:09)

19. Connecticut – (3:07)

20. Texas – (3:06)

21. New Hampshire – (3:04)

22. Wyoming – (3:03)

23. New York – (3:01)

24. Pennsylvania – (2:58)

25. Maine – (2:58)

26. Washington – (2:51)

27. Iowa – (2:50)

28. Illinois – (2:49)

29. North Carolina – (2:47)

30. Tennessee – (2:46)

31. Kansas – (2:38)

32. California – (2:38)

33. Massachusetts – (2:31)

34. Florida – (2:29)

35. New Jersey – (2:28)

36. Indiana – (2:26)

37. Virginia – (2:23)

38. Oklahoma – (2:21)

39. Colorado – (2:21)

40. Minnesota – (2:19)

41. Ohio – (2:18)

42. Louisiana – (2:17)

43. Kentucky – (2:14)

44. Arkansas – (2:08)

45. District of Columbia – (2:08)

46. Nevada – (2:07)

47. Georgia – (2:07)

48. Montana – (2:03)

49. Vermont – (1:48)

50. South Dakota – (1:30)

51. Alaska – (1:21)

Nerve

