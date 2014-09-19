A County In California Wants You To Trade In Your Violent Video Games For Ice Cream

Before we mercilessly rip the Marin County, California, authorities for a few hundred words, we do want to say it is intelligent and sensible to keep violent video games away from small children. There is absolutely no reason a seven-year-old should be playing Grand Theft Auto or God of War. So, yes, by all means, let’s keep that stuff away from them.
That said, how the Marin Independent Journal could cover this trade-in program from the Marin County authorities and not use the headline “Pearl-Clutching Fart-Sniffers Waste County Funds On Ridiculous Program” is totally beyond us. Essentially, they want you to turn in your video games and get ice cream and raffle tickets in return, because something something domestic violence something something the children. Seriously, the rationale for this is simultaneously incoherent and asinine beyond all belief. Here’s district attorney Ed Berberian, speaking to a reporter and completely failing to explain the link between pixels and some douchebag hitting his wife:
“As we know domestic violence incidents almost always have children present and these children develop over time imprinted images of the family violence,” Berberian said. “These children then carry those experiences into their adult lives and often repeat the pattern of violence in their own family units.”
Disposing of toy guns and violent video games provides “a chance to change today’s modeling patterns…”
Right, because it’s the violent video games that cause domestic violence. This is the part where I point you towards actual domestic violence research, which tells you that it’s the kid witnessing, you know, domestic violence that teaches them violence is how you communicate, not playing as Trevor. Does that help? Probably not, but if a kid is unable to tell the difference between the real world and a bunch of polygons, the problems go much deeper than just what they choose to play.
What’s most frustrating about this is that it will achieve nothing for the people who most need it, the victims and survivors of domestic violence in Marin County. If the games were being sold off or something to build a women’s shelter or give kids a safe place from an abusive parent, I’d box up every game in my house and happily ship it to them.
But it’s not. The local ice cream franchisee utters the most cringe-inducing words in all this, that it’s about “raising awareness.” Having grown up around self-satisfied left-wingers, that’s code for “I’m doing something that’s absolutely pointless and will have no effect, but hey, it makes me feel better.” I’m sure the kids hiding from the screaming parent who hit them will take comfort that you feel better, ice cream guy.
My cynicism may be getting the best of me, but I can’t help but think they’re trying to get kids/parents to trade games in for a pittance so they can sell them to fund some bureaucratic bullshit project.
But even if it’s not that sinister, it’s pretty clearly a stupid plan.
Even worse, I would honestly prefer to discover this was an evil plot by devious bureaucrats. Because an evil plan has at least a tiny chance of succeeding. You are correct, this is just stupid.
I can’t find anything about what they’re going to do with the games, other than “dispose” of them. Like I said, if they were like “Send us all your M-Rated games and we’ll sell them to adults for $10 and use the money for children’s services or something,” I’d do so gladly. This is just… asinine.
How many copies of crap $10 games from Target do you think this will rack up?
It’s like gun buyback programs. They only get useless and nonfunctional weapons from people that are in no danger of ever using them.
Screw these idiots.
Funny story about that, one of the larger employers in Marin county is 2K Games in Novato, which is owned by Take2 that also owns Rockstar. So talk about biting the hand that feeds.
I’m not sure I’d take that article at face value. The reporter did not talk to the DA, he’s quoting a note he distributed to county employees. He also cites a gun buyback program the DA did in the past, and it almost looks like some quotes are referring to that.
I mean, I wouldn’t put it past Marin’s DA to do something dumb like this, but something about that article smells wildly inaccurate.
I’m not sure what’s worse; that he sincerely believed in this program, or just rubber-stamped it because why not.
@Bizarro Stormy Actually, those programs largely exist for people to turn in the guns of relatives they’re afraid might be turned on themselves or others. I would bet gun buybacks drive down the suicide rate.