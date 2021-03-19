Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that everyone is out to get her, and when it comes to some House Democrats that’s actually true. But those in the lower house of Congress aren’t actually responsible for her perceived internet persecution. That, as it turns out, was a mistake on Twitter’s part.

The social network became the focus of the QAnon-loving Georgia representative’s ire on Friday when she was apparently locked out of her Twitter account. Greene, who had all her power to serve on committees revoked and has become something of a one-woman culture war in Washington for a variety of reasons, assumed that Democrats were somehow to blame for her inability to post.

According to reports Greene posted on her still-active Parler account that she had been banned from Twitter. But according to a Vice story on Friday, Twitter reversed the ban and said in a statement that the action was a mistake.

“We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service,” a company spokesperson said. “In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.”

That didn’t stop Greene from posting, on Twitter, that she was “suspended” for 12 hours and openly wondering if there was a vast conspiracy against her that extended to her social media platforms.

I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in “error,” on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress. What a coincidence? Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs.@jack which employee made the “error?” Reply to my email, Jack — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 19, 2021

It’s just the latest instance of Greene making herself a story while not actually doing much by the way of legislation. Which perhaps is why some House Democrats are working to expel her from the governing body in the first place.