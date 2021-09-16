It’s not surprising that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who once suggested that Southerners should welcome Joe Biden’s “police state friends” with firearms, is offering her (unvaccinated) supporters a chance to win a .50 caliber rifle. But it should be. It really, really should be. There is nothing normal about the giveaway — or the deeply weird hype video she posted on her YouTube channel.

“Joe Biden abandoned Americans in Afghanistan, got 13 of our best soldiers killed, gave a kill list of Americans to the Taliban, And armed an Islamic terrorist nation with $83 billion in weapons… like this one,” Taylor Greene said, lifting a comically large gun. “Biden should be impeached. Now I’m doing a gun giveaway of my own, but for Americans only. I want you to win this .50 caliber rifle that Democrats will ban if they keep the House next year.” She then started talking about Nancy Pelosi, for some reason, before adding, “In 2022, I’m going to blow away the Democrats’ socialist agenda.” This is depicted by MTG shooting a car with “socialist” printed on the side.

These are all real images from the video:

Taylor Greene — who valued the rifle at $10,000 and called it “the same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to BAN if they ever get the votes” — previously posted an image of herself holding a deadly weapon next to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib:

“Squad’s worst nightmare,” said text at the bottom of the image, referring to the nickname for the group of leftist women of color in Congress. In the post, Greene called Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib “hate America leftists [who] want to take this country down.”

You can watch the… whatever is happening above.

(Via Raw Story)