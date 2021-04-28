Legendary director Martin Scorsese may be the scourge of Marvel-heads, but no one can deny his unimaginable talent. It appears talent runs in the family. While he’s hard at work shooting his next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, his young daughter Francesca has made her own piece of cinema: A TikTok, in which she grills her father on the identity of a line of feminine products.

Film Twitter is just not on TikTok enough to know that Martin Scorsese has been busy guessing at feminine products pic.twitter.com/s82MyNkbhl — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 (@treytylor) April 27, 2021

It’s called “Having my dad guess feminine items pt. 1,” which is at least as good a title as The Color of Money or Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. And it features Francesca and her father superimposed over a series of slides, each showing things like eyelash curlers and bobbypins. He then tries to guess what they’re called. Throughout their heads pop in and out of the frame, sometimes disappearing into the ether. It’s at least as visually adventurous as the very ending to The Last Temptation of Christ.

Francesca goes easy on him, even confessing in the TikTok’s caption that “he actually did much better than I thought!!” He doesn’t often get the names, and she accepts things like “something for your head?” (Scrunchies.) His misses, though, are the stuff dreams are made of. He calls a menstrual cup a “flagon” and nipple pasties “earbuds.” The man’s 78 years old and somehow only has one Oscar! You’d go easy on him, too!

Despite the huge gap in their ages, Scorsese and his daughter, who was born in 1999, are very close, and it’s like her who got him to sign up for his very normal older dad Instagram account. He even brought her to the Oscars in 2020, sitting next to him as he barely endured Eminem.But it’s clear she’s as good at moving images as he is. So enjoy this cinematic delight on the same day Citizen Kane got demoted.

You can watch her fine work in the tweet embedded above.