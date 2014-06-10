Marvel Has Found Its Kingpin For ‘Daredevil’

Well, there’s going to be no shortage of interesting stories from the set. The Kingpin for Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil has been cast, and he’s… well… familiar.
For the non-Marvel zombies in the crowd, the Kingpin is a gigantic mountain of muscle and the single most brilliant criminal mind in the Marvel Universe. He’s also a guy who seemingly looks fat and soft but is essentially a walking mountain; Marvel loves showing the Kingpin beating up ninjas. It’s a tricky role, so tricky that the movie version just cast Michael Clarke Duncan and was done with it. Admittedly, Duncan was probably one of the few bright spots in that movie, but still, it tells you how hard Fisk is to play.
So, Marvel went the character actor route: Vincent D’Onofrio has been cast as the man who runs New York City’s gangs. D’Onofrio is probably best known either for his performance in Full Metal Jacket or his time fighting the Dickwolf, er, working for Dick Wolf on Law And Order: Criminal Intent. He also holds the record for most weight gained by an actor for a role, which we only bring up because while he’s a fairly substantial dude, he’s going to have to break out the hoagies and the razor before he’s the full Wilson Fisk.
It’s a strong choice, not least because D’Onofrio is quite good at projecting intelligence and cunning, necessary for the role. It also means Marvel wants to catch a wider audience, as D’Onofrio has a substantial fan base from his Law & Order days. We’ll see how it all comes together in 2015.
Between this and Charlie Cox, this series has some real promise.
I remember him looking quite huge in “The Cell” camera angles and whatnot can make this easily doable. Get them Peter Jackson!!! Wait, don’t do that.
He also got pretty thick in the middle seasons of Criminal Intent.
Wasn’t really interested in watching Daredevil, but this has me intrigued. D’Onofrio is a great actor.
You didn’t cite Vincent as Edgar in men in black.
As a kid, I used to think the quote was “an Igger suit.” Whoops.
Man, Marvel really pulls in top quality actors for their supporting roles. I love it.
1) D’Onofrio was great as Edgar in the first Men In Black.
2) He’s hardcore method so there’s a good chance he’s going to do nothing but powerlifting and head shaving for the next six months.
One of the best character actors around. Helluva casting choice
Was hoping for Action Bronson, but Vincent is a great pick
I’ve heard D’onofrio is a gigantic pain in the ass to work with. So, while I think he’s an interesting choice, I’d like to offer a preemptive “I’m sorry” to the cast & crew.
Was pulling for Hank from BB, but this is an awfully good choice. I hope they divert from the “I killed your father” trope that the film crammed in. If they need to connect Murdock and Fisk, maybe they could have Kingpin be a former boxer who decided he was done being just a leg breaker and dive fighter after seeing fellow fighter Jack Murdock get whacked for refusing to play ball. Hell, he could put Matt through law school before being revealed as the Kingpin.
I like it when the mentor becomes the villain when done well and not just shoehorning in their heel turn at the last second or some other lazy shit.
The same people that hated Idris Elba hated MCD.
He was not a reason to hate DareDevil. He actually would have been great had the movie actually be worth a shit since Michael Clarke Duncan was a very good actor. I’, sorry he’s gone. I would have recast with MCD back in the role. He was physically imposing enough to definitely BE the KINGPIN. He was a good enough actor to portray the character with many layers; to be more than a “big dude” causing injury…
Those were exactly the reasons given as to why MCD was cast, and Affleck was right then. It’s just a shame that he’s gone. Though I could swear there’s a really large actor who could pull this off, but I can’t recall whom.
Agreed, very much. He killed it with what little he was given to work with and if he was still alive it would be a no brainer to cast him again. I’m good with D’Onofrio, especially if there’s a Thor joke in there somewhere. And maybe cast Elizabeth Shue as Matt Murdock’s mom.
I had a feeling D’Onofrio was on Marvel’s radar, though I was thinking more in the direction of Baron Mordo for the Doctor Strange movie. Because I can see Orson Welles playing either of those roles really (especially if you’ve ever seen Touch of Evil).
@Shadowtag that would be awesome. His Orson Wells in Ed Wood is brilliant. So he should have been cast as Mordo for sure. Would have been a great foil for Dr. Strange.
Also, don’t get me wrong, I think D’Onofrio will probably be great as Fisk, but I do hope he gains a bunch of weight and builds a ton of muscle so he looks closer to the role physically. Also, shaved head.
I always thought the perfect actor to play the Kingpin was Erland van Lilith. [1.bp.blogspot.com]
Died in 1987, alas.
Erland van Lidth.
