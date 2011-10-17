A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Thor’s Hammer

#Thor #New York Comic-Con #Marvel
10.17.11 6 years ago 2 Comments

A new trailer for The Avengers screened at New York Comic-Con this weekend, and although we don’t have a video from that screening (just Thing Happened On The Way to Thor’s Hammer”. Both the trailer and the one-shot will be on the Blu-ray and DVD for Captain America: The First Avenger out October 25th.

This short is intended to bridge Iron Man 2 and Thor, while the previous one-shot (“The Consultant“) bridged The Incredible Hulk and The Avengers. (Sidenote: we were only able to post part of “The Consultant”, so here’s the ending: Tony Stark was the titular consultant, just as everyone guessed. Titular is a funny word.)

If the video below gets pulled, all you need to know is this: Agent Coulson can and will use anything as a weapon if you interfere with his doughnut run. It’s the only thing he and Kevin James have in common.

[Sources: CBM, Collider, Erebusodura]

