Marvel Wants To Take Over Cable Next

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is rapidly improving. Agent Carter may be on the way. And now Marvel is apparently preparing more TV shows for cable and streaming. As in four series, plus a miniseries.
It’s all rumor, but according to Deadline, Marvel’s apparently going after TV in a big way. A biiiiiig way, with sixty episodes planned.
No one would breathe a word, with rumors that everyone from top to bottom is bound by strict nondisclosure agreements, but I hear that Marvel is quietly putting together a package of four drama series and a miniseries — a total of some 60 episodes — that would be taken out to the VOD and cable space, with Netflix, Amazon and WGN America rumored as potential candidates. Feelers had been sent out, and I hear there’s already interest from digital platforms and traditional cable networks in the package, which I hear is in very early stages with very little talent attached.
If true, and it might not be entirely, that would be a pretty huge deal. It would put Marvel on track to a wider universe, and the freedom of cable might free the company up to explore some of the more mature themes that it currently has to stay a bit away from for the sake of making a billion dollars a movie. Especially with streaming and the like, they essentially can do anything they want, content-wise, so it’d be fun to see something a bit more dynamic, like the Punisher getting his own show, or maybe Luke Cage.
Or, Marvel, you could give us what we’ve been asking for for years, and finally bring Nextwave to life. Come on, you know you want to.
You gotta start with Punisher right?
He makes for crappy movies (except the Dolph Lungdren jam, that was tha mad note!)… But would be perfect for a R rated series.
Maybe on that note… Deadpool? A better chance to see boobs for sure.
All Punisher films were good damn it!
the closest i can see Marvel getting to drama is maybe a Daredevil mini series…then again FOX might still have their death grip on that guy…
The Punisher and Punisher War Zone were good movies.
I’d like to see Runaways as one of the series, and Fox traded the Daredevil rights back to Marvel for an extension on the FF rights.
I agree, I enjoyed both the Punisher movies. And yeah Marvel has the rights back for Daredevil.
I like the Punisher, and in fact I think the Thomas Jane Punisher was terribly underrated. I love that they turned him into this Jacobean revenge character. But I also get why the movies weren’t hits, and I think a hard-edged TV show would suit the character, especially if they adapt Ennis’ run on the Max books. Those were some of the most brutal and socially conscious comics Marvel has ever put out; properly handled that’s Emmy bait.
Punisher War Zone is batshit bonkers amazing.
yeah werent they lionsgate…and like a first time director chick on war zone? chick part isnt relevant i suppose lol
for what was put into them they showed up pretty well…Plus both touched on Gath ennis’ work so its like a auto win in my eyes.
garth*
Lexi Alexander actually was a second-time director.
She was also, no kidding, a world champion kickboxer.
daamn, that would explain the confusing athletics in the film…i just remember looking her up and only seeing a few music videos or something…
man She did Green Street! where’s the more you know *NBC star*
An adult-oriented Hawkeye cartoon, along the lines of Archer and Venture Bros, based off the Matt Fraction run of comics.
MAKE THIS SHIT HAPPEN.
where is your kickstart and how do i internet it….
Bro, that’s an amazing idea, bro.
SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY! I picked up the Matt Fraction trade paperbacks a few months ago and was blown away by the quality of his writing and the artwork. Seeing that as live action? And with Kate Bishop too? SOLD!
You win. Make this happen someone.
I wouldn’t say no to a Runaways show.
No, I would not. A Casanova show would be rather sweet as well.
I misread the title and thought they were doing a show about Cable. Now I am ambivalent.
Man remember the Gen X show that was on fox for like two weeks…
I’m pretty sure that was just a crappy tv movie. Matt Frewer was the villain?
Shadowtag is right – 2 hour (minus commercials) tv movie. Probably have the VHS of it around somewhere, if only I still had a VCR.
If not it’s floating around the Internet and it might even have an official release at this point.
I just remember it was during a weird period for Marvel, the comics were on like Onslaught, and Age of Apocalypse at the same time, it was a revamping nightmare.
Once i heard disney bought Marvel i gave up on any real live action dramas coming our way. a rumor is nice to hear, but i bet its going to be all marvel produced shows, with made up characters that fit into disney’s female fish out of water crap as usual.
Punisher War zone will end up being the best we will ever get for the violent side of Marvel. but in all honesty DC got the better drama anyhow.
Can they make a moonknight mini series
I would give ALL of the money to anyone who could make a Moon Knight mini series happen.
But it won’t. A good one would have to be too dark for them to make it. It’s the problem with this whole idea of “mature” Marvel titles ever being made. This is still a Disney property. They aren’t in the habit of greenlighting R content.
If both Punisher and Daredevil are two of the four, with like Heroes For Hire as a third, I would never complain about anything Marvel does ever again.
A NextWave Agents of HATE series would be the greatest thing on the planet.
It could run for 80 years.
It’s like Shakespeare
But with lots more punching
C’mon Marvel, you know you want to.
If it was done “straight” * from the comic no one would understand what was happening. No one except us fan boys, of course. It would be too demented to get an audience that was anything more than the people who already love it..
( *though that is pure tautology for NextWave Agents of HATE, of course. So maybe I should have said “If it was done BENT, like the comic” )
I think it would work as an Adult-Swim type animated series. And yeah, Warren Ellis or Patton Oswalt running it, or bust.
It’s an OK sign that they’re getting Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch in Avengers. Gives me hope that they’ll be able to get Boom Boom for NextWAVE.
I want a Daredevil show.
I like Daredevil.
I want a D-Man show. About a homeless guy that runs around beating up criminals and his signature is that he pees a D on them. “This June, The Smell of Justice comes to Fox”
And if you TOUCH that Daredevil/Wolverine costume combo, he’ll poop in your car.
Taskmaster. They could spin him into an anti hero and even have him appear in shield episodes.
I have been hoping for a while that they some how bring him around in the “Tier 2 Lineup” of Marvel movies. He is just so awesome and it is sad a lot of people had no idea who he was till UMVC3 came out.
They could follow DC and do a Daredevil show without Daredevil in it. That sounds soooo interesting.
i want a Legion Of Monsters horror tv show with Ghost Rider, Man Thing, Werewolf By Night, and Morbius. set it in the 70s. give it little or no connection to the rest of the Marvel cinematic universe and do just completely violent and bonkers storylines.
I would watch the SHIT out of this.
The Born Again arc from Daredevil is already a perfect story board. Just do that.
“Very little talent attached” is also how WB/DC produces all non-Batman or Superman projects.
Oh, and DAMAGE CONTROL.
Featuring a condensed version of the classic staff. Guest starring Jennifer Walters, from the law firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, & Holliway, and Hercules and the Wrecking Crew as contractors.
Since I’m still here, a properly done POWER PACK that isn’t shot like a 1982 PSA would be lucrativer than hell in the right hands, TV or film.
Heroes for Hire would be great. With or without Luke Cage & Iron Fist. I would take the Misty and Colleen version with Paladin and others in it. Lots of possibility there, and doesn’t have to be crazy high budget.