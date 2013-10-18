Marvel Wants To Take Over Cable Next

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is rapidly improving. Agent Carter may be on the way. And now Marvel is apparently preparing more TV shows for cable and streaming. As in four series, plus a miniseries.



It’s all rumor, but according to Deadline, Marvel’s apparently going after TV in a big way. A biiiiiig way, with sixty episodes planned.

No one would breathe a word, with rumors that everyone from top to bottom is bound by strict nondisclosure agreements, but I hear that Marvel is quietly putting together a package of four drama series and a miniseries — a total of some 60 episodes — that would be taken out to the VOD and cable space, with Netflix, Amazon and WGN America rumored as potential candidates. Feelers had been sent out, and I hear there’s already interest from digital platforms and traditional cable networks in the package, which I hear is in very early stages with very little talent attached.

If true, and it might not be entirely, that would be a pretty huge deal. It would put Marvel on track to a wider universe, and the freedom of cable might free the company up to explore some of the more mature themes that it currently has to stay a bit away from for the sake of making a billion dollars a movie. Especially with streaming and the like, they essentially can do anything they want, content-wise, so it’d be fun to see something a bit more dynamic, like the Punisher getting his own show, or maybe Luke Cage.

Or, Marvel, you could give us what we’ve been asking for for years, and finally bring Nextwave to life. Come on, you know you want to.