Marvel’s ‘Agent Carter’ Debuts Its First Trailer

Lost amid the fact that Marvel is putting basically every superhero their fanbase demanded have a movie on the silver screen was the fact that Agent Carter also got a new, if brief, debut. But, hey, better late than never, right?
The spot’s just fifteen seconds, but it does look promising based on what we can see.
We’re assuming the eight-week event will just be eight episodes straight, all the way through to sweeps. Considering that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. lately has touched on the day-to-day workings of HYDRA, we’re betting that will have something to do with the series. Beyond that, bring on Howard Stark and Dum-Dum Dugan!
I really haven’t watched AoS but I will watch this, i’m a sucker for period pieces…
Haven’t looked anything up online about it (lazy like that, I suppose), but I really hope they bring back Dominic Cooper for Howard Stark and anyone else they might need from the first Captain America movie.
I’m assuming that’s part of the deal.
Yeah, it was confirmed a few weeks back.
Actually, that’s the entire theme of the show: Agent Carter has to do her job while dealing with attitudes like that.
