Marvel’s ‘Agent Carter’ Debuts Its First Trailer

Lost amid the fact that Marvel is putting basically every superhero their fanbase demanded have a movie on the silver screen was the fact that Agent Carter also got a new, if brief, debut. But, hey, better late than never, right?

The spot’s just fifteen seconds, but it does look promising based on what we can see.

#AgentCarter is coming to ABC Tuesdays this January. https://t.co/SjrLrVABgM — Agent Carter (@AgentCarterTV) October 29, 2014

We’re assuming the eight-week event will just be eight episodes straight, all the way through to sweeps. Considering that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. lately has touched on the day-to-day workings of HYDRA, we’re betting that will have something to do with the series. Beyond that, bring on Howard Stark and Dum-Dum Dugan!