Marvel’s ‘Agent Carter’ Debuts Its First Trailer

#Agent Carter #Marvel
Senior Contributor
10.29.14 14 Comments

Lost amid the fact that Marvel is putting basically every superhero their fanbase demanded have a movie on the silver screen was the fact that Agent Carter also got a new, if brief, debut. But, hey, better late than never, right?

The spot’s just fifteen seconds, but it does look promising based on what we can see.

We’re assuming the eight-week event will just be eight episodes straight, all the way through to sweeps. Considering that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. lately has touched on the day-to-day workings of HYDRA, we’re betting that will have something to do with the series. Beyond that, bring on Howard Stark and Dum-Dum Dugan!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Agent Carter#Marvel
TAGSagent carterHayley AtwellMarvelTRAILERTV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP