Meet The New York Bus Driver Who Was Arrested For Masturbating While Driving A Student To School

10.31.14 3 Comments

A New York bus driver is in jail and without a job after allegedly masturbating during his early morning route — with a student on board.

Robert Bertart, 60, was driving a young student to religious school Tuesday morning when the giant mirror over his head foiled his alleged attempt to spice up his route.

The bus’ lone teen on his way to a church school early Tuesday morning allegedly caught Bertart in the act after glancing at a large mirror aimed right at the driver’s lap, the newspaper added.

Bertart had his genitals exposed during the brief, but disturbing 7:30 a.m. incident, according to a statement released by Ramapo Police Department.

Bertart was promptly fired by Vel Coach Company after his employer learned of his arrest. He faces charges of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Lewd acts by bus drivers are nothing knew for the upstate community. Two male drivers in the Ramapo area were arrested over the summer on sex charges with minors.

