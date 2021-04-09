If Florida residents somehow weren’t aware of the rapidly growing scandal around Matt Gaetz, they probably are now. A new billboard has gone up in Crestview alerting drivers that “Matt Gaetz wants to ‘date’ your child.” According to Northwest Florida News Daily, the sign sits along the “heavily traveled State Road 85 near the Hub City” and was paid for by the Mad Dog PAC in an effort to alert voters that their sitting congressman is under investigation for allegedly paying for sex with a minor.

Unsurprisingly, Gaetz has refused to comment on the new billboard, which can be seen below in a tweet from Mad Dog founder Claude Taylor:

Hello, @mattgaetz any thoughts on the billboard? Reporters are trying to reach you for your comments… pic.twitter.com/gFqhQwX6Qt — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 8, 2021

A similar tactic is being used in Ohio, where activists are displaying a billboard to alert voters of Congressman Jim Jordan’s scandal involving the sexual molestation of wrestlers during his time as a coach at Ohio State University.

Matt Gaetz's buddy, Gym Jordan, is just as bad as he is. Jordan knew boys were being molested, and he said nothing. Your RT and small donation makes sure Ohioans know about it in 2022. https://t.co/PlmHAiEnHA — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 9, 2021

The billboard is just the latest in the mounting series of troubles for Gaetz. On Thursday evening, a new report revealed that he allegedly sent money to an accused sex trafficker named Joel Greenberg through Venmo, and none of the receipts look good. After Gaetz sent payments totaling $900, Greenberg turned around and sent payments to three young women totaling, you guessed it, $900. Via The Daily Beast:

The memo field for the first of Gaetz’s transactions to Greenberg was titled “Test.” In the second, the Florida GOP congressman wrote “hit up ___.” But instead of a blank, Gaetz wrote a nickname for one of the recipients. (The Daily Beast is not sharing that nickname because the teenager had only turned 18 less than six months before.) When Greenberg then made his Venmo payments to these three young women, he described the money as being for “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.”

The Daily Beast report arrived on the heels of news that Greenberg is likely to accept a plea deal, which could involve flipping on Gaetz.

(Via Claude Taylor on Twitter)