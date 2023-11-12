It’s no secret that working in fast food is hard. You’re on your feet for hours, the pay is low, and you have to deal with a lot of a**holes. But few people in the history of fast food have been worse than the guy in the video embedded below. Watch as he absolutely loses his sh*t and basically trashes the restaurant with whatever he can get his hands on while temper-tampering through the window of the McDonald’s in White Marsh, Maryland — which feels almost too on the nose — and yelling things like “GIVE ME SOME FOOD!” and “GIVE ME SOME F**CKING FRIES!” in between hurling crude insults at the store’s employees.

According to TMZ, the guy is still on the loose and has yet to be arrested.

During his tirade, the man also used some foul language, calling the staff a “b***h” and other names. We’ve reached out to the Baltimore County Police Department to see if they’re investigating … so far no word back. As far as we know, the irate customer is still on the loose.

What’s wild is that despite being arguably the worst drive-thru customer ever, the staff at the McDonald’s still gave him some food. Here’s hoping he got some “special sauce” on his burger. And hopefully banned from McDonald’s for life. This man doesn’t deserve any Grimace shakes.

UPDATE: WBAL in Baltimore reports that “police said they have since identified the person and charges have been filed, but they did not elaborate.”