Meet The Michigan Sex Offender Who Masturbated Twice In The Drive-Thru During A Single Trip To McDonald’s

Michael D. Peterson of Bay City, Michigan was sentenced to two years probation this week after an impressively disgusting display at his local McDonald’s.

Peterson, already a registered sex offender thanks to a 2003 incident, was going for a McDouble (hilariously not a euphemism) when things took a sharp turn as he pulled around to the first window:

The 24-year-old female manager told officers that she collected the customer’s money after he ordered a McDouble. When she went to give him his change, she saw his privates were exposed and he was touching himself, she told police. “I was in shock when I saw it,” the woman told officers. “He said, ‘Have a nice day.’ Then he drove away.”

Gross. But Peterson wasn’t done:

A few minutes later, the same customer came back, placed another order and exposed himself to another female employee, the manager told police.

An employee stalled Peterson by asking him to park while they cooked his fries, and of course that worked. A manager called 911, and police arrested Peterson on the spot.

In addition to the probation, Peterson was ordered to pay $1,535 in court fines, instructed to complete an outpatient sex offender rehabilitation program, and sentenced to 133 days in jail (but was given credit for full time served).