Meet Johnny Dronehunter, The Guy With Just The Thing To Fend Off Privacy Invasion

“In the not-too-distant future, privacy is a thing of the past. Undeniable rights degrade like the paper they were written upon, and Big Brother has a constant eye on you and your family.” That’s the beginning of the message that welcomes us to SilencerCo’s first video in what is reportedly going to be a series, as “Johnny Dronehunter” is the tat-sleeved urban superhero who is stepping up to shoot all of those pesky drones out of the sky to stop the government from spying for us. And all he needs to do it is his trusty shotgun and the SilencerCo Salvo 12, which is the “first and only commercially-viable shotgun suppressor on Earth.”
Well, I’m sold – and terrified of being plugged in the chest when I least expect it – but tell us more about the series and this Johnny Dronehunter character.
“We wanted to use this video to energize the ongoing discourse about privacy in a creative way,” he said. “We created Johnny Dronehunter and intend to continue a series of videos in this vein with him as the main character to represent the Americans who feel they don’t have an appropriate voice in this privacy debate.” (Via Motherboard)
Last I checked, a debate involved two or more parties respectfully and intelligently discussing a specific topic, but perhaps my high school study of the Lincoln-Douglas method stopped before I got to the part where the guy pulls a huge honking shotgun out of his car and starts shooting the robot helicopter army out of the sky. The bottom line is that this is about the privacy of American citizens first, and the sale of a shotgun silencer second, third and probably fourth.
Dead drones tell no tales. -Johnny Bonersucker
On this episode of Johhny Dronehunter: A bus load of children die in a fiery blaze as the drone Johnny plucked from the sky dives in a fireball to the streets below…
I don’t know anything about guns but I always thought that shoguns had a rather shorter range. Wouldn’t it make more sense to use a sniper?
For small drones, its good. If you can pluck a drone out of the air with a rifle and not kill anyone in the process, youre a badass.
You can add a choke to a shotgun to hold the pattern so the spread doesnt degrade over distange.
A surveillance drone is pretty pointless if its only 30 feet away from you, so yes, this gun is useless aside from being awesome. If its a fast moving drone, its super hard to shoot done with small arms.
I love how he is disgusted by hip hop at the beginning. Really tells you who this video is for.
Let’s shoot down expensive equipment that’s probably being used by an aspiring filmmaker or a videographer. This is a great idea.
I have a 1200-fps Beeman pellet rifle at home, I imagine it will work just fine if I see anything hovering outside my window.
Because only certain people listen to hiphop, right muffinman? (epic eye roll….)
Why do you need a silencer, when these drones are loaded with so much explosives, they’re louder than a gun shot when destroyed??
This video looks like a project badass tape Mac made with a shotgun.
I wouldn’t use this to hunt drones, but it would make my living room skeet-shooting range much more “neighbour-friendly.”