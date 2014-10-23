Meet Kevin Vickers, The Canadian Hero Who Shot The Ottawa Gunman

Kevin Vickers is the Sergeant-At-Arms for the Canadian Parliament. Yesterday as a shooter wreaked havoc inside Ottawa’s government building, Vickers took matters into own hands and shot the gunman dead. It was the first time Vickers had fired his weapon in 29 years a law enforcement officer.
Today Vickers was given a hero’s welcome at parliament with a standing ovation. Here’s the powerful video.
Canada’s Minister of Veterans Affairs Julian Fantino:
According to several unconfirmed reports to CBC, Vickers dropped to the ground when as shots rang out and fired three shots that struck Michael Zehaf-Bibeau.
“Kevin is definitely a hero,” said Matt Miller, the Vancouver Observer’s parliamentary bureau chief, who was in his office just above Vickers and the shooting.
One suspect, one soldier dead in attack
Miller recalled hearing one shot, followed quickly by about three dozen rounds before the gunfire ceased.
Authorities haven’t officially confirmed Vickers’ actions in stopping the shooting. But, according to parliamentarian Craig Scott, it was the sergeant-at-arms who ended the ordeal outside the building’s caucus rooms.
Maybe if the US Congress practiced that kind of pomp and ceremony they wouldn’t act like a bunch of short-bus teenagers all the time.
Now granted, I am a hoser, but Constitutional Monarchy is the sh*t man. There’s something called “Question Period” where the ruling party has to answer questions from the other parties. Even the leaders have to answer direct questions! It’s basically the polar opposite of the Rebel Yankee system.
That’s actually how we dress for Bar Mitzvahs.
More and more, US police are dressing like they are ready to invade Klendathu, just to deal with peaceful protesters. The terrorist in Canada gets taken out by a guy dressed like a cast member from Pirates of Penzance.
It’s a shame Edward Woodward is dead. He’d have been perfect for the role.
I’m just looking forward to the inevitable degradation of my rights and freedoms that this incident will cause.