Meet Kevin Vickers, The Canadian Hero Who Shot The Ottawa Gunman

Kevin Vickers is the Sergeant-At-Arms for the Canadian Parliament. Yesterday as a shooter wreaked havoc inside Ottawa’s government building, Vickers took matters into own hands and shot the gunman dead. It was the first time Vickers had fired his weapon in 29 years a law enforcement officer.

Today Vickers was given a hero’s welcome at parliament with a standing ovation. Here’s the powerful video.

Canada’s Minister of Veterans Affairs Julian Fantino:

I am safe & profoundly grateful to Sgt at Arms Kevin Vickers & our security forces for selfless act of keeping us safe — Julian Fantino (@JulianFantino) October 22, 2014

According to several unconfirmed reports to CBC, Vickers dropped to the ground when as shots rang out and fired three shots that struck Michael Zehaf-Bibeau.

“Kevin is definitely a hero,” said Matt Miller, the Vancouver Observer’s parliamentary bureau chief, who was in his office just above Vickers and the shooting. One suspect, one soldier dead in attack Miller recalled hearing one shot, followed quickly by about three dozen rounds before the gunfire ceased. Authorities haven’t officially confirmed Vickers’ actions in stopping the shooting. But, according to parliamentarian Craig Scott, it was the sergeant-at-arms who ended the ordeal outside the building’s caucus rooms.

