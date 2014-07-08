Meet The Hobby Lobby Mega-Troll Who’s Making ‘Liberal Heads Explode’

Holly Fisher’s Twitter bio says it all: “Christian. Wife of an Army combat-infantry vet. Mom of 3. #ProLife #2A #Benghazi #ImpeachObama #tcot #wvpol #wvsen #Israel #HTTR #WhoDey #Reds.” She’s like a real-life PFT Commenter, except instead of writing about RGIII, the West Virginia native (and Redskins fan) tweets photos that make “liberal heads explode.” She’s a troll who wears A “Pro Life” shirt in front of Hobby Lobby while holding a Chick fil A cup, because #America.
“My new nickname is ‘American Taliban’ it seems. You know how I know the lefties don’t really think I’m a terrorist? They hate me,” Fisher wrote on Monday in response to the backlash. In other tweets, Fisher wrote to her 35,000 plus followers: “Jihad Barbie. That means they think I’m pretty, right?” and, “I’m not a terrorist, but my husband has killed a few. #ftw.” (Via)
And in case you’re wondering: “I remember when the most excitement on twitter was waiting for @HollyRFisher to have her baby, now I wake up & see her on @FoxNews.” So, yes.
Please, no snark here, but I am begging someone to explain to me the mutual (sexualized) obsession with guns (the pure killing folk type of guns, not what can legitimately be seen as a hunting rifle) and being pro-life. How does one simultaneously hold two mutually incongruous ideas so dear to one’s heart without suffering from some cognitive dissonance? Is it just pure, unbridled ignorance? Is it as simple as that?
It is called being a modern conservative. These are the same people who claim to be for small government, but yet demand the government have the power to spy on, arrest, detain without cause, torture, and execute anyone the government says is dangerous. They claim to be pro-life, yet they loudly support state executions and pointless wars. They love the military and demand more foreign wars, but whine about paying taxes to pay for it.
Can’t speak for all “conservatives” but may be they mean, they are pro innocent life
Target shooting? I actually gave you an obvious out by making specific reference to hunting rifles, while drawing attention to “people killing” automatic rifles, and you go with target shooting? Given that Hobby Lobby girl makes specific reference to “killing terrorists,” doubt that she is so gung ho because of target shooting. And innocent life, does that extend to 5-year-olds in elementary schools, or like so many, does your concern for innocent life stop at birth? I think I am starting to see the rapturous embrace of cognitive dissonance.
Hey man, I’m just trying to explain their rationale, never said it was my own belief.
That’s not an automatic rifle, automatic rifles are illegal.
I have the same problem reconciling people who are simultaneously pro-life and pro-death penalty.
@beshelbytweets the rationale is pretty simple. Some people believe that if you commit a grievous enough crime you have forfeited your right to live but that innocent life must be protected. It’s not really an incongruous belief.
So the same people that think the gov’t can’t do anything right have enough faith in them to never make a mistake in sentencing people to death? So how many mistaken deaths in the application in the death penalty is acceptable? To me it’s 0 and that’s why I oppose it.
@Corey, that assumes that everyone that gets convicted of a crime is actually guilty. There have almost certainly been innocent people executed. Of course maybe I’m just a dirty hippie for thinking we shouldn’t kill anyone.
being ultra conservative is a weird rich man poor man thing.
@LG
That’s pretty much the reason people shouldn’t have guns. How powerless do you have to feel that you need to have a gun so you can feel like you control life and death. Take up rock climbing that way when you make a mistake the only person it hurts is you.
@bshelbytweets I would take it as a given that anyone in support of any punishment for any crime would only support that punishment under the supposition that the party being punished is guilty. Other than deeply disturbed individuals, no one wants innocent people punished.
The difference is you can’t give somebody’s life back. You kill them via the death penalty and the state is wrong. What then? If you falsely convict somebody and give them 20 years, they can’t get that time back but at least they are alive.
@Mookie Blaylock Cognitive dissonance refers specifically to when you feel BAD about holding two completely irreconcilable views.
Doublethink is just part and parcel for pro-life anti-child pro-gun Republicans, as it refers to the capacity to maintain completely divergent or clashing views. This is almost universally a result of some variety of indoctrination.
Not to be the traditional English major douche, but conservatives are not intelligent or literate enough to experience cognitive dissonance. That is the exclusive privilege of an informed conscience.
These people do not really support anything. They are merely opposed to whatever they perceive liberals supporting. Seriously, what kind of moron wears eating at Chik-Fil-A as a badge of honor?
Obama should immediately issue a press release stating that drinking large quantities of motor oil is bad for one’s health. Hilarity would undoubtedly ensue as natural selection runs its coarse.
I’ve often Wonder d the same thing. Hey everyone, Obama is in favor of people not smashing their faces into concrete!
And this may be my California liberalism showing, but Chik-Fil-A food is nasty.
It is your California liberalism showing. Chik Fil A is fucking delicious
You’d hate to see evolution degenerate into coarseness.
@Staubachlvr Chik-fil-A is in California.
These people do not really support anything. They are merely opposed to whatever they perceive liberals supporting.
Pretty much. There’s an endless list of things that conservatives used to embrace until Obama said he agreed with them.
The individual mandate in Obamacare is a Heritage Foundation idea from 1989 that Republicans routinely promoted right up until 2010 when Obama embraced it and magically transformed a 30-year-old conservative innovation into European-style socialism.
The cap-and-trade approach to global warming was also dreamed up in a conservative thinktank, promoted by the George HW Bush administration, endorsed by Dubya, and even embraced in the 2008 McCain Palin campaign platform, but as soon as Obama agreed with them, their elegant market-based solution to climate change was a Marxist scheme to bring about the end of capitalism.
Financial disclosures, immigration reform, deficit spending, you name it — no matter how long they’d been calling for it, as soon as Obama agreed with them, they decided their long-held positions were now wholly un-American.
It’s really quite amazing. I’m not sure we’ve ever had a major political party whose only real principle has been spite.
I love guns and shooting and these people disgust me. When I grew up, guns were about target shooting, hunting, and self-defense. They weren’t a political statement and they damn sure weren’t a fashion statement. And I agree, the modern American conservative is defined almost totally by what liberals do. It’s bizarre, like how Cleveland reacted to LeBron James.
Of course I oppose whatever liberals support, because liberals suck and are always wrong.
When George W. Bush was in office, weren’t the liberals just against anything that he spoke out in favor of?
Nope.
Bush’s main domestic initiatives had plenty of Democratic support. No Child Left Behind was co-sponsored by Ted Kennedy, and lots of Democrats supported the faith-based initiative. Hell, even Al Gore endorsed it. On stuff they disagreed with, like the Medicare Part D stuff, once it was passed into law, they worked to make it function smoothly, helping fix its fucked up website and passing all kinds of minor tweaks to save it. On foreign policy, the AUMF had near universal support and lots of Democrats trusted the administration’s case on Iraq and voted for that too.
Now that the tables are turned, McConnell and Cantor declared publicly that they wanted to deny Obama any legislative victory of any kind, and they acted accordingly.
Go read It’s Even Worse Than It Looks by AEI’s Norm Ornstein and Brooking’s Thomas Mann. There is no comparison at all.
@TheRealMSol Which one of Obama’s policies are socialist? Also, define socialism for me.
Oh joy, Otto Man and MSol have found each other. Look, instead of letting this thread degenerate into a screaming match where MSol hates on Obama like he’s the second coming of the Anti Christ and Otto Man tries to say how amazingly awesome the democrats are with their balls touching his chin, why don’t you guys just agree to disagree and we can get back to discussing how delicious Chik Fil A is?
[www.businessinsider.com]
These mouthbreathers are literally giving themselves cancer to prove how conservative they are.
I don’t think Obama is amazingly awesome. As a liberal, I find plenty of fault with him on lots of issues.
But on this point — did the Democrats cooperate with Bush more than Republicans cooperated with Obama — I’m simply stating an incontrovertible fact. Use any metric — filibuster use, cloture votes, administration appointments from the other party, congressional votes for legislation, whatever — and it is clear Republican intransigence is off the charts when compared with literally any other period in America history.
Again, don’t take my word for it. Mann and Ornstein are a bipartisan duo with a half century of experience on this issue, and that book is a damning case with loads of stats, facts and figures.
If you insist that Democrats are as bad as Republicans on tis issue, you are flat out wrong, Period. There’s a reason all the conservative pushback in this thread has been “ottos a douche, durrrrrrr.” It’s because you just can’t refute the facts here.
But yeah, Chick fil A is delicious. I can’t argue with that.
@TheRealMSol
Those are some pretty pathetic examples. Forcing consumers to buy crappy, overpriced products from private companies is not socialism by any stretch of the imagination. That is corporate welfare – the exact opposite of socialism.
The government had nothing to do with Common Core. Its development was initiated by the National Governors’ Association and state DOEs are in no way obligated to sign on.
Try again.
Socialism: a way of organizing a society in which major industries are owned and controlled by the government rather than by individual people and companies.
That’s a good definition. And one that applies to nothing Obama has actually done.
A socialist health care system is one in which the hospitals are run by the government, the doctors and nurses are employees of the government, and the system is paid for by the government. Britain’s NHS is socialist. The Canadian system, halfway there.
But a system in which individual citizens get insurance from private companies that compete on the free market, and health care from private doctors in private hospitals? That ain’t socialism.
So for starters, telling people who had private health insurance that their plans that they were happy with are no longer acceptable, but not to worry, because the government is here to tell you what to buy, is socialist in nature.
Again, no.
The individual mandate is a free-market proposal of the Heritage Foundation, and when it was introduced in 1989 it was precisely presented as a conservative free-market alternative to state-run health care systems.
But hey, let’s let the 2012 Republican presidential nominee explain how the individual mandate not only isn’t socialism but is actually the cure to what he calls the existing socialist system in which uninsured folks show up to the ER, are given treatment, and the costs are distributed to the rest of us:
Common Core, centralizing and federalizing funding and testing for public education, and doing so not by bringing standards up or tailoring standards to meet the various socioeconomic, geographic and cultural disparities, but by dropping everyone into the same lowest common denominator, one-size-fits-all pot, coupled with outright threats to pull educational funding against states who refuse to comply, and compounded by the federal government deciding what children are taught and tested on, is extremely socialist…and frankly, dangerous.
Wow, once again, it’s like you’re arguing my side.
Centralizing and federalizing funding for public education? Dropping everyone into universal standards that don’t account for regional differences? Threats to pull funding from states that don’t comply? You just described, practically to the letter, the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001. Was George W. Bush a socialist too?
Common Core had the backing of a bipartisan set of officials, including Bobby Jindal, and many more GOP governors literally until the moment Obama praised the idea. Then it was toxic crazy socialism.
[www.slate.com]
“Didn’t Bush’s policies get the same amount of pushback as Obama’s?”
“Actually no.”
“Oh, well that’s okay because Obama’s suck so it makes sense.”
Beautiful.
@TheRealMSol Repeat after me:
The government does not own or control a single industry in this country.
The government does not own or control a single industry in this country.
The government does not own or control a single industry in this country.
None of our commodities are nationalised.
There isn’t even a government public option. You literally have to purchase your insurance through a private corporation (unless you are old or cripplingly poor).
The reason those private plans were unacceptable is because the government established a baseline of really basic criteria that plans had to live up to; and because private industries prioritize revenue over services provided to such a comical extent there were plans that no longer qualified.
Let’s also look at some of the fantastic features of the pre-ACA health landscape.
There was that fantastic part where insurance companies could deny coverage to children with preexisting conditions. Gotta love that clutch free market there.
Then for some reason they saw fit to force insurance companies to spend at least 85% of their money on actually providing insurance. I can’t imagine why that would be necessary. Surely not because insurance companies were offering the least amount of care for the most amount of profit.
Oh, speaking of profit – Obama basically forced tens of millions of Americans to spend money in a specific industry. The ACA is a massive stimulus for the healthcare industry. As it turns out, replacing Victor Von Doom in Aetna’s underwriting department and giving them millions more customers in exchange is a win-win for both parties. Americans don’t have to worry about insurance companies leaving them to die them when they become prohibitively expensive and in return those insurance companies make more money. A rare decent idea from the conservative Heritage Foundation, as @Otto Man pointed out. But now that Obama supports it? Literally European socialism.
The government does not tell you what to buy, it just prevents you from selecting certain shitty choices in the interest of keeping you alive. “You can have any topping except the chicken, it’s expired” is not a pizza parlor telling you what to buy. There are twenty other toppings. You just can’t choose spoiled chicken. If that’s an unacceptable level of paternalism to you then I’ve got some fantastic leaded gasoline for your car.
The federal government should establish a baseline. I don’t like the current one, but a baseline has to exist. A school should not be able to teach that the world is 6000 years old or that evolution is a lie. A school should not be able to present creationism and evolution as two equally acceptable sides of the same coin. When you don’t have at least some semblance of a federal standard you get states like Texas trying to install the public school equivalent of the Ron Paul Freedom Curriculum in their schools. I’ve got some horror stories from the Texas SBOE if you’re interested.
Now, each school should be able to expand upon that baseline. Teaching the test is stupid and kids don’t learn. As a teacher myself I find myself pounding my head against a desk sometimes when teaching kids how to read critically.
The main reason we are falling behind as a nation in terms of education is because we’ve stopped investing in it as a national priority. Also, the easiest way to alleviate underperformance of students is to alleviate poverty. The poorer a student is, the worse they are likely to do.
When you agree with things like NAFTA, when you support lower taxes for corporations and individuals, when you support corporate speech and vote for candidates who nominate justices of that ilk – sometimes the tradeoff is instability elsewhere. Since everyone has to work two jobs now, there’s less time to spend at home with the kids. Since no one wants to pay more taxes, there’s less money to go into schools. Since no one wants to provide teenagers with free birth control, more and more poor babies are born to poor and uneducated mothers who can’t earn enough to survive on their own. With all these new kids running around, someone has to teach them – but we can’t hire more teachers because we don’t want to pay more taxes, and we can’t hire better teachers because we don’t want to pay teachers higher salaries. So now we have scores of uneducated and undereducated poor kids who will mostly grow up to be adults with nothing but access to the internet and time on their hands. Large, angry, and desperate swaths of people with nothing to lose are bad for the stability of a republic. Source: history; literally every time.
You probably see legal cannabis, birth control, increased taxes on millionaires and universal health care as four completely separate issues. But they are all interrelated and interwoven. Colorado offered free birth control to teenagers, teenage pregnancies dropped 40%. Colorado legalises cannabis, that’s nine figures in tax income for their public schools; which means – gasp! – lower taxes for Colorado residents. Or, conversely, you keep taxes the same and give policemen higher salaries to do actual work instead of trying to add to the contraband stash by raiding Chad from Boulder’s apartment.
You reward yourself by cutting taxes AFTER you take care of your house. If you still believe in supply-side economics as a viable construct then I’m not sure what to tell you.
“People killing machines” are in your opinion what military types use, correct? I would hope that most Americans are aware that the second amendment is not about target shooting rights or hunting rights. Those arguments are brought up by the left to muddy the waters. The second amendment is one of our rights to specifically allow citizens to be able to form a militia if necessary. The framers had just gotten away from an oppressive government and wanted the citizens to always be able to keep the government afraid of revolt if the government over used its power.
As for pro life, some people feel that innocent babies with functioning pain receptors should not be violently shredded inside of the womb as a form of birth control. Really just that simple.
Not true at all. The Constitution does not provide for a standing army (only a navy). The Framers knew a standing army was, historically, used as a tool of tyrants to seize absolute power. They did away with a large standing army to ensure the country would always be defended by an armed, WELL-REGULATED, citizen militia. Had nothing to do with oppressive government – that is right wing fantasy.
But, pro-lifers have no problem cheering for and defending wars that slaughter thousands of innocent babies for their entertainment on Fox News.
I think that should be a requirement for owning a gun. That you belong to a Militia. You can meet and train on gun safety, support the community in specific ways. It would be really awesome if that happened and I think would help bridge the gap between gun supporters and haters.
I’d go one further…mandate that all able bodied citizens serve in the military in some capacity. It would put a huge dent in the growing obesity epidemic…and give much needed arms training to citizens that largely look upon guns as toys. If it works for the Israeli’s…it can work for us.
@Autobrand If those babies were innocent, they’d be white!
@tubesteak you know it would work. Like many things that would help save this country from ruin…people just don’t wanna sacrifice.
@cajunhawk – I was in the military. Trust me when I say there were some fat mother fuckers serving. All you need is a waiver for some bullshit injury and you can put off doing PT or taking your PT test for as long as it takes you to form a humpty dumpty body. Especially if you’re a higher ranking desk jockey.
@ IrishCream but it would be more physical activity than say Call of Duty provides. There will always be exceptions to every rule…but as a blanket application it should have a positive effect on the youth of this country.
@cajunhawk Would anything be positive about it besides the exercise?
We already spend too fucking much on the military. I’d rather pay to teach a kid to fix a car instead of shipping him off to export democracy into the skull of a Sunni fruit salesman and paying for his PTSD treatment afterward.
Some people believe reinstating the draft is a good idea, because if the army weren’t full of primarily poor people for whom military service was the only viable career path, and instead had a bunch of middle- and upper-class kids in it, then maybe this country’s oligarch’s would be less inclined to send our army into harm’s way. Not entirely sure I believe that, but it does make some sense.
Don’t know how that extra apostrophe got in there. And that first comma probably should’ve gone after the “because” instead of before it.
She is a wife of a person that is or was in the military? In other words, living off our tax dollars. Welfare queen!
Mooching war widows.
Nice summation of modern right wing ideology: “This is a really stupid idea – but it looks good! FREEDUMB!1!!”
Yeah, some of us actually DO care what women think. I know it’s hard to grasp but women are valuable beyond just looking pretty.
She won’t be hot for long slamming Chick-Fil-A everyday. In her epic quest to rid the world of those pesky homos…she will eventually succumb to type 2 Diabetes. Then her name will morph into Blobby Hobby Lobby Holly. I typed that with yakety sax playing in the background. TO THE MOON ALICE!!!
Joke’s on her, she has to live in West Virginia. I’d be more surprised to see someone opposing conservative views from there. The same tired trolling only pisses me off because it’s boring, I respect that we have different views, but at least be entertaining/original.
“I’m not a terrorist, but my husband has killed a few.”
No no that’s children, and people protecting their homeland from an aggressive invader. Your husband isn’t a hero, he’s a part of a force for evil in the world.
The irony would be too sweet if her or her husband’s favorite movie was Rambo III……you know, the one dedicated to the mujahideen.
@The Flattest Eric The only downside is that you don’t get to mindlessly blame an undefined group of people for all the world’s problems and be a huge dick about everything. Must be fun.
@JTRO & The Flattest Eric
But the huge upside of being a moderate and staying out of the fray is that it frees up so much time to smell your own farts while pointing out how both sides are idiots……..
Do any of you actually believe that I’m blaming the husband for getting sent over there? Do any of you believe that he had a choice in where he goes for what reasons.
@TheRealMSol So what are you saying, that they’re just inhuman psychos who attacked us on 9/11 for no reason whatsoever, don’t have any reason. Why don’t you ask them because they have a thousand reasons to hate us, and they all have to do with us torturing them for the past century.
@TheRealMSol Let me guess, when the LA riots happened in the 90’s, you were one of the ones asking “WTF are they so mad about?”, weren’t you?
@evilbanker Nah, I’m more than happy to rationally debate someone who holds views I disagree with. What I’m not going to do is get butthurt when some clear troll tries to get my dander up. When I see people who champion liberal causes call this woman a “cunt”, “bitch” or talk about how much they’d like to rail her, I feel even more secure in that belief. This is something that they teach children and with a little alteration it would do wonders for most adults, “if you don’t have something useful to say, keep your damn mouth shut.”
This lady, and those who defend her on uproxx, aren’t the problem. To defeat indoctrination, and this lady is definitely indoctrinated, you have to present your case calmly and honestly. Politics has become something akin to attending a Philadelphia Eagles home game, a lot of shitty people treating each other like shit for no reason other than illogical and blind loyalty. Debating is a two-way street, so when one side is unwilling to share their side of that burden I’m taking the detour. My commenting experience on Uproxx has taught me that, with very few exceptions, this is not the place where I should be going to be seriously heard.
Also I can’t really throw shade on gun ownership advocates as I’d really like to shoot my next door neighbor’s drum set that he keeps insisting on ineptly torturing me with. Walk a mile in another man’s moccasins and all that.
@TheRealMSol I don’t really agree with what yogi is trying to say so I won’t wade into that. However I do think it’s ignorant of our recent history in the mid east to say the average citizen over there has no reason to have a problem with America.
Iraq is the most glaring and obvious so I won’t even go into that.
When Iran was a democracy, in the 50’s i think it was, the government wanted to nationalize the oil industry. Well good ol’ British Petroleum wanted none of that, so coupled with the CIA and MI6 they overthrew the goverment and put the shah in their place. The shah tortured, slaughtered and terrorized his populace, all with US support, until ’79 when the revolution arrived. There’s a legit argument to be made that we’re responsible for the Islamic Republic coming into being, torture and oppression tends to lead to radicalization. We could have a democracy in Iran, instead we have this. On top of all of this we aided Saddam big time during his war with Iran. We helped him make and target his new chemical weapons. Thousands of Iraqi Kurds and Iranian civilian and military are dead or still living with the symptoms of these attacks.
There’s countless other offenses on top of this. We shielded Israel from UN action during the First Intifada while they used live ammo on kids and bulldozed the houses of protesters. We should support Israel, but not blindly. They were facing a nonviolent uprising and they reacted violently.
Couple all of this with propping up petro dictatorships who support jihadi militias, Guantanamo Bay, CIA black sites across the world, and extreme mixed messages throughout the Arab Spring I would say your average person in the mid east has good reason to hate America, or at the very least our government.
“That’s so cute. Yogi thinks that if we left the people in the Middle East alone, they’d be happy and nice and leave us alone.”
That actually worked really well for a long time until, you know, we decided that as a nation we have a unilateral right to interfere in, undermine, corrupt or destroy any political system in any country that isn’t conducive to funneling oil money into Halliburton’s coffers or protecting the facility with which Halliburton is able to funnel oil money into their coffers.
Or, as the Bush Doctrine so eloquently stated; “advancing freedom”.
It was probably her, you just know she drives a huge SUV, because fuck the environment.
Here’s the thing that gets me: when did eating at a fast food joint or shopping at an arts and crafts store become a matter of political pride?
I like Chik-Fil-A. I’ve had to shop at Hobby Lobby. I don’t want to think of either choice as a matter that speaks to my views on abortion/women’s rights or gun rights or terrorism. I just want some damn chicken nuggets and glitter and glue for a project.
Why the fuck must everything be politicized?
Yuuuuuuuuuuuuuup. Shopping at Hobby Lobby or not eating Chick Fil A doesn’t make you some sort of political martyr hero, so stop acting like it does. Both sides are terrible.
@L Dubba E Why do people keep saying both sides are terrible as if there’s two sides? There’s one side, it’s the business side of things and it wins over everyone else period.
Ugh. I live in Wisconsin (Madison) and when people found out that the owners of Kwik Trip (a local gas station/ convenience store) had donated to the Walker campaign there were tons of people boycotting. In fact, the unions in the state put together a list of every business they could find that had donated to Walker and urged everyone to boycott them.
When a well known spice store in Wisconsin called Penzey’s Spices came out with with a letter basically accusing people who live in the suburbs of being racist my father-in-law thought a boycott was in order too. Neither side takes into consideration that there are actual employees at these businesses with their own political views who need a damn job. Stop trying to screw these people out of a damn job.
Edit: Also, Penzey’s pork chop seasoning is f***ing delicious and I’m not giving it up.
Only in America can eating fast food be a political statement.
Chick-Fil-A is good.
Super Chix is better. Imagine Chick-Fil-A but with jalapenos, haystack onions, pepper jack cheese and applewood bacon on your chicken sandwich (which has a beast seeded bun and not that plain white shit). Only 5 bucks. Oh, and they have a Custard of the Day.
There’s only one SC in existence to my knowledge, but since it’s opened I’ve permanently said fuck you to Chick-Fil-A now that I have an alternative. I will boycott a product if there is a transitive replacement with less stupid or cruelty attached for a similar price. Hence why I buy my pizza from Mario the Socialist and not Papa John Schnatter.
Women who have opinions! The worst, amirite?
Women are allowed to have opinions…as long as they’re aligned with your own. Duh.
So, all you have to do to get on Fox News is hold a rifle in one hand and a bible in another?
And be pretty.
And hate liberals.
I don’t know what’s sadder — that she thinks any liberal gives a flying fuck what she eats or where she shops, or that she sincerely seems to get off on thinking she’s making people mad.
“FUCK YOU, HALF OF ALL AMERICANS!” Yeah, you’re a real patriot, princess.
I’m pretty sure she just posted this to her twitter account and the internet ran with it and made it go viral. It isn’t like she pushed hard for it to get this attention to make a point. So none of it really sad. Just someone trying to have fun. Like when I went to the football HOF and tweeted a picture of myself flipping off OJ.s bust
Yep, as we all know, people only post things to Twitter and Facebook that they want to keep completely private.
I never said private. But there’s a difference between posting things up for fun, and what Otto Man was complaining about.
Msol, you mad that Otto asked questions you couldn’t answer a ways up the page? He made solid points backed by real evidence, you cried socialism and called our President “the great leader”. It’s pretty clear who needs to relax out of the two.
You need to answer the question someone else asked you about which of Obama’s policies are Socialist. That, or quit trying to speak on topics you don’t know much about.
@TheRealMSol Otto posed his own question, which was that you name a socialist policy.
You dodge this from thread to thread, then when someone corners you on that question or challenges your unfounded opinions from what you were asked earlier you hit the eject button.
I haven’t scrolled down to the bottom of the page but I’m pretty sure I’ll find two things; you not answering Otto’s question and you still intervening into other people’s comments with unfounded and factless claims about other users being butthurt or Obama being a tyrant.
Correction: El_Gordo and 907 asked you to name a socialist policy. Not Otto. Excuse my error
Alright so the terrorist comparison photo is WAY too funny to pass up and she should rightfully be derided for it, but the pretty obvious difference is that one of them has never murdered anyone.
That’s right…bible thumpers have never filled up a U-Haul truck and blown up a Federal building. That’s strictly a Muslim modus operandi.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Uproxx is going to have to decide to be a liberal political site or a humor/cultural one, because the one sided finger pointing obsession with people’s ideas that differ from their own is getting downright obsessive. We need unity and understanding in this land, not obsessive cultural bigotry.
Yeah, how dare they point fingers at someone who differs with them politically. They should take lessons from this fine conservative lass here.
Uproxx is liberal?
The commentaters are as right wing as Fox viewers regarding some groups, especially women.
Let’s be honest: comedy has a liberal bias and sarcasm is a tool of the devil. Hell, even Dennis Miller had to stop being funny when he switched sides.
Thanks 9/11…you made Dennis Miller become a conservative dick bag.
Don’t think there’s any reason Uproxx can’t be both of those things. I agree with that second sentence, but I don’t think it’ll ever happen. And, for what it’s worth, conservatism is kind of by definition the root of that cultural bigotry.
I always love it when conservatives complain that liberals all have an undeserved sense of entitlement and then bitch when a free website doesn’t cater to their particular political views.
Pastor Swope that was a mindfuck, defending obsessive cultural bigotry by a group of people by complaining that by picking on them upprox themselves are actively obsessively being cultural bigots!
Genius
Is political neutrality so much to hope for? I’ve stopped visiting other sites for that reason, and I often consider leaving this site as well.
@bumbie It’s pretty easy to steer clear of the political posts and just stick to the fun stuff, if you want. They don’t sneak up on you or anything. This post’s headline wasn’t, like, “Sofia Vergara Topless Photos” or “Happy Endings Will Return For Fourth Season.”
@CaptainZapp – Where was Pastor Swope picking on Uproxx? It seems like a decent criticism with no name calling or hate talk of any kind.
Seriously, you guys need to quit being so fucking defensive whenever someone points out that yeah, Uproxx has a SLIGHT liberal bias. I’m not saying it’s a good or bad thing, but if you can’t see that then your head is buried in the sand.
I don’t mean to generalize here, but I see a lot of the posters who I would define as conservative post pretty upset comments whenever someone gets taken to task by the “PC police.” I have read the argument that people should be allowed to say what they want and not have to apologize for their opinions quite often.
So why is there a double standard applied for when Uproxx writers let their liberal opinions be known? If you are tired of living in a PC society, then you can’t turn around and criticize Uproxx for being “too liberal.” Either you believe that everyone is entitled to share their opinion or you are a hypocrite. These writers are just putting their opinions out there, just like Phil Robertson. If you don’t like it, leave. No one is forcing you to put up with the liberal bias here just like no one forced me to watch Duck Dynasty.
The problem is that there isn’t a conservative equivalent of Uproxx, or Deadspin, or KSK, or Buzzfeed, or virtually any site capable of providing occasionally entertaining/humorous content that you may feel compelled to comment upon within a group of similarly interested individuals.
If you click on a link that says “Meet the Hobby Lobby Mega Troll Who’s Making Liberal Heads Explode” and expect to receive a stiff handie from S.E. Cupp while Reince Priebus pours you a single malt in the comments section, you are bad at the internet.
I like how she tweeted a photo of a virtually empty Hobby Lobby parking lot to show how real Muricans are standing by those brave God-fearing patriots.
You would be overtaken in a fit of rage at our Costco. They prop them up on the curb because when you’re being an inconsiderate asshole, it’s best to not be totally inconsiderate I guess.
She’ll go away if we just stop paying attention to her.
Just don’t look! Just don’t look!
People who are pro war and make it about religion deride the war effort by feeding fuel to war detractors and terrorists. This chick is letting anyone over in them Muslim countries know that the war in their homelands IS about religion. Who gives a flying fuck how many American’s feel upset for three seconds before they move on to the next story the problem is people in the countries we invade make it a holy war and if people we’re trying to help think we’re trying to convert them they’ll never stop fighting and people in other countries see American’s like her and feel empathy for the fucking terrorists.
She’s not a terrorist but maybe she’s persuaded a few more people that they should be.
“See, the Americans have them too – religious martyrs – just like us. But we are superior because our faith is true.”
That conversation is occuring at multiple locations in the Arabian peninsula right now.
It’s like the guy who burned a bunch of Qurans and posted it on the youtube. Then 30 people (some of which were UN workers) die because of riots stemming from that video. Fucking stupid.
Maybe if she got off the goddamn internet and stuck to being a Stepford wife her husband would be chilling in Germany or Japan instead of facing potential death in Afghanistan. Christ.
Hmmm there must be some distinction in those issues for so many people to have differing opinions on them. I guess you’re right though, everything is equally equatable.
Americans really have low standards if she is considered hot.
I love seeing this nice little piece of judgmental assholery after all of your shitty posts about womens’ issues. Fuck off, nobody wants your trash opinions about America.
The only celebrities the Neo-Cons seem to have these days are trolls. Oddly, I take some comfort in that. Jihad Barbie is the “coal rollin'” of thoughtful commentary–spewing, self-defeating, and just more ignorant, jacked-up hill-billy obnoxiousness. Bless her heart…
Who is the last person to gain fame through actual skill or competence?
I’d throw in knowledge, but that has never happened this century.
@TheRealMSol Totally right on your point. My grandfather is a deacon, and while his pro-lifing can get a wee bit annoying, I can respect his stance because he’s also anti-death penalty. But very rarely do you find people who follow their thoughts all the way through
Waiting for the revelation of some embarrassing thing in her past, in 5…4…3…2…1….
(nothing to do with her politics, but as soon as someone gets “famous” for something like this, all of the skeletons come tumbling out of the closet)
Conservative? Check
Rural? Check
Relatively hot in high school? I’m assuming
She totally had an abortion.
I’m gonna laugh my ass off if she was part of an abortion clinic bombing.
Particularly delicious ironies merit laughter, even when the material they deal with is harsh, sad, or grave.
Plus, there’s no zealot like a convert.
If you ask me, life in and of itself is worthless. It begins and ends, and doesn’t necessarily amount to anything at all. “Life,” on the other hand, means having relationships, building things, making a mark on the world, having people who would miss you if you were killed. “Life” takes work. “Life” is what’s important; “life” is what distinguishes a human from a tree. Life, on the other hand, is just something that happens. A fetus, a cow, a chicken, and a tree all have lives, but none has a “life.” Prisoners tend to have both, and are thus more important and deserving of empathy. That’s what I think.
People’s reservations about the death penalty might also involve other issues like the possible innocence of the sentenced, and the greater cost of carrying out a death sentence compared to lifelong incarceration.
But we do all probably hold contradictory beliefs, that’s true.
She’s totally gonna get her own TV show soon…
No one is pro abortion. That’s not a real thing.
Well, this didn’t take long.
Gitmo Prisoners Use Hobby Lobby Decision To Fight For Religious Freedoms. [www.msnbc.com]
@TheRealMSol
Murica’s not really a legal position. The Hobby Lobby decision opened shit like this up. Yeah, Hobby Lobby doesn’t have to pay for certain birth control drugs for their employees, but the Court may have expanded the scope of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to cover foreign terrorists. They’ve put themselves in the position of having to explain how a corporation has religious rights but a flesh and blood person doesn’t.
@Kungjitsu
Chief Justice Roberts is a corporate whore. He was as a lawyer and a judge, and has continued to be as CJ. I don’t think he’ll have any problem justifying how corporations have more rights that actual people.
I am certain that the only reason he voted in favor of the ACA is because the tax argument results in a situation where corporations are enriched by force of law at the expense of individuals being punished if they don’t comply.
The protections in the Bill of Rights apply to citizens and non-citizens alike.
You said you were in college during the Bush years. Did you actually go to classes?
@TheRealMSol
The Court also may have pierced the corporate vail (aka the whole fucking reason corporations are a thing) with its ruling. A corporation is supposed to be a separate entity from its owners so that when Hobby Lobby sells some Chinese made toys made out of lead, the brain damaged kids’ parents can only sue Hobby Lobby and not David Green. But David Green said he doesn’t really think there’s a difference between himself and Hobby Lobby, at least when it comes to paying for his employees’ abortion pills. The Court agreed, despite every lawyer from Perry Mason to Franklin & Bash saying it was a bad idea because it might, say it with me, pierce the corporate vail.
The fact that all these lawyers took time away from over-billing people to write these briefs means that all the ambulance chasers all over the country who didn’t join any of these briefs have geared up to use the Hobby Lobby decision to fuck over any and every small business that can’t defend itself they can. But don’t worry, insurance companies won’t use this to jack up liability and errors & omissions rates. Besides, it’s totally worth it now that Uppitybama got put in his place, and those dirty whores have to use their own money to buy abortion pills. USA! USA! USA!
Giving corporations have religious rights, free speech, and the ability to spend unlimited sums on campaigns has actually given them more expansive rights than we as citizens may have in the very near future (especially when taking into account the current corporatist trajectory of the Roberts court).
That’s the problem with stupid rulings motivated by ideology. They fuck up the law and open up the floodgates for scores of lawsuits and general legal turmoil.
She’s from WV? She’s definitely got some skeletons in her closet. The internet will find out soon enough.
Jesus, I knew it wouldnt take long for otto to drag in the whole “obamacare is a republican idea even though it is a 100% democrat owned bill” thing. It amuses me how bunched up AR-15s get you liberals panties. “killing people rifles” thats a fuckin funny one. Ill remember it next time im debating guns, “I think “killing folk” guns should be banned”
Again, the guy who wrote Romney’s Massachusetts law and Obama’s ACA law has said repeatedly that they are “the same fucking bill.”
[slog.thestranger.com]
Just because no Republicans voted for it doesn’t disprove the fact that virtually every component of the two laws is the same. It only proves that today’s Republicans are such spiteful assholes that they’ll vote against their own law.
If a Republican president called for a straight renewal of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and every Democrat voted against it, that wouldn’t disprove the fact that the original VRA was a liberal idea.
Try trolling a little harder next time. And a lot smarter.
Shotguns are most effective for home defense.
Pistols are ideal for concealed carry.
Bolt-action hunting rifles are for hunting.
An assault rifle combines all of the best elements of those three – the stopping power and portability of a shotgun, the rate of fire of a pistol and the accuracy and range of a longer-barrel rifle.
But with none of the specific purposes of the former three.
Using an AR-15 for home defense is stupid. You can’t conceal an AR-15. And using it for hunting is cruel (also excessive; how bad of a shot do you have to be). The AR-15 is rather exclusively a killing people rifle.
I’m a lifelong Texan who lives down the street from a gun range and owns a concealed carry permit. There is no practical purpose for assault rifles outside of collection. If you have one loaded up and ready to go it is a killing people rifle.
