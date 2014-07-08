Meet The Hobby Lobby Mega-Troll Who’s Making ‘Liberal Heads Explode’

Holly Fisher’s Twitter bio says it all: “Christian. Wife of an Army combat-infantry vet. Mom of 3. #ProLife #2A #Benghazi #ImpeachObama #tcot #wvpol #wvsen #Israel #HTTR #WhoDey #Reds.” She’s like a real-life PFT Commenter, except instead of writing about RGIII, the West Virginia native (and Redskins fan) tweets photos that make “liberal heads explode.” She’s a troll who wears A “Pro Life” shirt in front of Hobby Lobby while holding a Chick fil A cup, because #America.

“My new nickname is ‘American Taliban’ it seems. You know how I know the lefties don’t really think I’m a terrorist? They hate me,” Fisher wrote on Monday in response to the backlash. In other tweets, Fisher wrote to her 35,000 plus followers: “Jihad Barbie. That means they think I’m pretty, right?” and, “I’m not a terrorist, but my husband has killed a few. #ftw.” (Via)

And in case you’re wondering: “I remember when the most excitement on twitter was waiting for @HollyRFisher to have her baby, now I wake up & see her on @FoxNews.” So, yes.