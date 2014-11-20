This Horny Couple Allegedly Caused A Traffic Jam By Having Sex In A Car Parked Outside Of A Jail

#Sex
Senior Editor
11.20.14 6 Comments

Kelli Knutson and Logan Jackson of Springfield, Oregon were allegedly so caught up in the moment and horny for each other that they began having sex in their car at 5:45 pm last Sunday. Little did they know their sexual romp was:

1. Being done in front of a jail.

and

2. Causing a massive traffic jam.

Knutson and Jackson had just left a strip club when the alleged sexual theatrics went down. Here’s what police had to say:

“We’d normally tell them to go someplace that’s safer than a parking lot, or wherever we might find them,” he said. “In this case, we had traffic being slowed down, we had someone complaining about it, so we had to take action.”

Shockingly, the two were arrested for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

[Gawker]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sex
TAGSArrestedSexsex stories

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 12 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 13 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP