This Horny Couple Allegedly Caused A Traffic Jam By Having Sex In A Car Parked Outside Of A Jail

Kelli Knutson and Logan Jackson of Springfield, Oregon were allegedly so caught up in the moment and horny for each other that they began having sex in their car at 5:45 pm last Sunday. Little did they know their sexual romp was:

1. Being done in front of a jail.

and

2. Causing a massive traffic jam.

Knutson and Jackson had just left a strip club when the alleged sexual theatrics went down. Here’s what police had to say:

“We’d normally tell them to go someplace that’s safer than a parking lot, or wherever we might find them,” he said. “In this case, we had traffic being slowed down, we had someone complaining about it, so we had to take action.”

Shockingly, the two were arrested for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

[Gawker]