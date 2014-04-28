Meet The New Orleans Socialite Who Attended Her Own Memorial Service With Champagne And Cigarette In-Hand

When notorious New Orleans philanthropist and socialite Mickey Easterling passed away earlier this month at the age of eighty-three, she wanted to go out as she lived: As the life of the party. So at her memorial service, which was attended by over 1,000 people, Easterling’s corpse was propped up on a bench with champagne and a cigarette, wearing a fancy hat and feather boa with her trademark “#1 B*tch” rhinestone pin. She sounds like she was a fun lady.

Louisiana’s WGNO reports:

“She’s in a Leonardo outfit,” says Sammy Steele who did Mickey’s hair and make-up. “And I actually dressed her tonight for the occasion.” It`s no secret Mickey loved to be the center of attention. But she always turned that attention into helping people in need. “She touched so many different people. She made such a contribution in our city, to arts and the community,” says Steele.

This is the most New Orleans thing I’ve ever heard. It’s probably the only city in the entire country where you can get away with giving a dead person their own fancy party complete with a cigarette and alcoholic beverage. On second thought, I’m kind of surprised it’s not New Orleans required law that everyone’s funeral be like this.

