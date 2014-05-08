Meet The Octopus That’s Also An Escape Artist

Octopi are among the most fascinating animals on the planet, and not just because ZeFrank made a video about them. They’re clever, unique creatures capable of pulling off some really weird stunts. Like, say, escaping from a jar by unscrewing it from the inside.
Yep, octopi are not only squishier than you, they’re smarter and more capable than David Blaine. Admittedly that’s a low bar, but even so, this video is still awesome:
Probably the best part is when the lid floats off and the octopus decides that he likes it in his jar, just screw that “lid” noise. He’s like a cat, but squishy! And poisonous! And aquatic!
If you’re wondering how this is even possible, well, biologists have been arguing about that for years. Octopi have shown evidence of both short and long term memory and may have demonstrated observational learning in the lab, which is hotly disputed for a wide variety of reasons. But they’re clever, either way: Octopi have pulled heists on crab boats, and breaking out of their aquarium and into other habitats for food is a fairly common behavior. In fact, it’s actually illegal in some countries to operate on an octopus unless you use anesthesia, they’re considered that intelligent.
Basically if the world floods, the octopi are going to take over and we’re screwed. Unless we get killed by robots first.
In college my marine biology professor told us about an octopus they were working with, and every day they would come in at 6am and take out all the shells in the tank to clean them. After a while the octopus learned to gague what time it was, and right before 6am he would start gathering up all the shells and stack them in the corner of the tank so they’d be ready to clean.
They’re smart as hell
Basically if they were engineers we’d be screwed.
“Let me out of this jar, I can’t breathe! Oh, wait, I’m under water. Never mind. It’s actually kind of nice in here.”
It’s Octopodes, dammit! Octopi isn’t the right because it’s not a Latin word. And Octopuses sounds stupid.
I AM FIGHTING THE PEDANTIC FIGHT!
“Octopuses” can trip profanity filters.
I wish I was kidding.
Octopuses is the correct plural. Despite being incorrect, octopi has been added to some dictionaries, but only because people keep using it. Other than that, yeah, octopuses are awesome!
Actually, know what the plural of octopus is? Octopussaiii. Jimmy taught me that.
All three are ‘correct’ in terms of common usage. I just dislike Octopi because it sounds like a really horrible baked good (and its not a Latin word, blah, blah), and ‘Octopuses’ sounds juvenile. I have no other reason than my own aural enjoyment of ‘Octopodes’. It seems more fun.
I do always make it a point when I tell people these things that I’m only doing it for interest and fun. Certainly any plural for them is fine.
Octopuses and crows are two of my favorite brainiacs in the natural world. I’m convinced crows would take over the world, but they’d rather live a life of leisure, letting us do all of the hard work for them.
Wow. That’s pretty impressive, pretty sure I would’ve never thought of it.
Related: KILL IT!!! KILL IT WITH FIRE BEFORE IT LEARNS TO UNSCREW OUR HEADS.