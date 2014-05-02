Meet The Woman Who Was Arrested For Bestiality After Trolling Craigslist For A Horse

It certainly is a strange world we live in, one where the different strokes that once led Mr. Drummond to adopt two young African American boys are replaced by strokes that are sometimes hard to understand. Take this transgender female from Arizona for example, a 22-year-old that decided Craigslist was the perfect place to troll for hot animal action. From Huffington Post:

The woman, who’s described as transgender and who the police report is legally known as Donald Waelde, 22, posted this ad on the Missed Connections section of Phoenix Craigslist on April 8:

“I am 22 years old and I want to play with a male Horse. Simple as that. If you have access to a Male horse, and can allow me access to a male horse, then contact me please ;) I will do something in return.

Waelde’s ad caught the eye of another Craigslist visitor who reported it to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Phoenix New Times reports.

Undercover deputies contacted Waelde. During a subsequent conversation, she allegedly stated she wanted to perform oral sex on the horse and agreed to meet the undercover detective, the paper reports.

The meeting took place on Tuesday and deputies brought along a horse from the sheriff’s Mounted Posse as a prop.

I like how they brought the horse along as a prop. Did anyone bother to even ask the horse what he thought of the entire ordeal?

It certainly is a head scratching incident, with the police actually looking almost as silly as the individual trolling a public forum for illegal sex. I feel a lot safer knowing that the police are actively putting together sting operations against creepy, pervy animal f*ckers.

Now someone get this horse on the phone, I need his side of the story. At least have him count out how many idiots he saw at the scene of the bust.

(Via Huffington Post / Phoenix New Times)

