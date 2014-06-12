Meet The Woman With O-Cup Breasts Who Wants To Look Like Jessica Rabbit

Penny Brown’s not bad. She’s just plastic surgery’d that way. The 25-year-old plus-sized pinup model has gotten two boob jobs in the past two years to go from a H to an O cup, and shrunk her waist “from 38 to a tiny 23 inches by squeezing into rib-crushing corsets for up to 23 hours a day.”

Oh yeah, and she’s obsessed with Jessica Rabbit.

Driving is very uncomfortable and any form of exercise is totally off-limits. Extreme corseting has even been known to rearrange the internal organs, but Penny, a pin-up model, isn’t worried. Instead she says the curves of her idol are worth any discomfort. “I’ve been obsessed with Jessica Rabbit from a really early age,” she says. “I think she is incredibly sexy and there’s a real power and strength to her character. I’ve always wanted to copy that – at five I was already thinking about breast implants.” (Via)

I look like an anthropomorphic shoe dipped in acid, so I understand Brown’s mission, except for the part where her “corset is so tight [she] can’t eat a proper meal whilst wearing it.” That’s horrifying.

Mirror via Daily Mail