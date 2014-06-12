Meet The Woman With O-Cup Breasts Who Wants To Look Like Jessica Rabbit

Penny Brown’s not bad. She’s just plastic surgery’d that way. The 25-year-old plus-sized pinup model has gotten two boob jobs in the past two years to go from a H to an O cup, and shrunk her waist “from 38 to a tiny 23 inches by squeezing into rib-crushing corsets for up to 23 hours a day.”
Oh yeah, and she’s obsessed with Jessica Rabbit.
Driving is very uncomfortable and any form of exercise is totally off-limits.
Extreme corseting has even been known to rearrange the internal organs, but Penny, a pin-up model, isn’t worried. Instead she says the curves of her idol are worth any discomfort.
“I’ve been obsessed with Jessica Rabbit from a really early age,” she says. “I think she is incredibly sexy and there’s a real power and strength to her character. I’ve always wanted to copy that – at five I was already thinking about breast implants.” (Via)
I look like an anthropomorphic shoe dipped in acid, so I understand Brown’s mission, except for the part where her “corset is so tight [she] can’t eat a proper meal whilst wearing it.” That’s horrifying.
Mirror via Daily Mail
Jesus, there is so much mental illness on display its disgusting how plastic surgeons keep going along with this absolutely crazy person.
“It’s the prettiest thing that I own.”
That includes her soul.
I have a 38″ waist, but I’m 6′ 5″ and 250 lbs. Does this mean I’m not pretty?
Yes. Yes it does.
“Hmmm…let’s see, who can I choose for a role model? Real-life athlete, author, diplomat, super-mom, businessperson, artist, soldier, doctor, nurse, teacher….nah…wait, I know–a CARTOON WOMAN, and one cartoonishly drawn as an exaggerated sex object. Yeah, that makes sense.”
She’s cuuuute.
She looks more like Bongo the Gorilla, the bouncer at the Ink and Paint Club.
Who you callin’ chump, chimp?
Exercise may not be allowed, but it sure would help.
And then she got the corset.
Girlfriend is going to be in for a world of pain over the long run. Big boobs on a small frame look great, and hurt like a motherfucker.
She looks like a fat girl that’s been squeezed really hard. Actually I suppose that’s literally what she is.
She’s an idiot.
This article leaves off the best part of this, she’s a military wife. All of a sudden the extreme attention whoring made sense.
Wow. Enough time on base and enlisted soldiers really will marry anything.
Well she’s alabama cute, ergo not directly related to her husband.
She doesn’t look REMOTELY like Jessica Rabbit.
All respect to her being curvaceous, but she’s not even close.
The drag queens won the lookalike on that character eons ago.
When angling to look like Jessica Rabbit perhaps the first thing you should do, before rearranging internal organs, is get the hair down. Grow it and dye it and learn to style, don’t get a shitty wig.
What about a non-shitty wig?
Body dysmorphic disorder much?
Pretty impressive but it goes deeper to explain how much she’ll do for male attention.
I’m just surprised about one thing…
The hell is O Cup? and H Cup? HOW MANY SIZES ARE OUT THERE?
Body dysmorphia is sad. She seems like a sweet person though. And definitely attractive.