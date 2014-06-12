Meet The Woman With O-Cup Breasts Who Wants To Look Like Jessica Rabbit

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.12.14 23 Comments

Penny Brown’s not bad. She’s just plastic surgery’d that way. The 25-year-old plus-sized pinup model has gotten two boob jobs in the past two years to go from a H to an O cup, and shrunk her waist “from 38 to a tiny 23 inches by squeezing into rib-crushing corsets for up to 23 hours a day.”

Oh yeah, and she’s obsessed with Jessica Rabbit.

Driving is very uncomfortable and any form of exercise is totally off-limits.

Extreme corseting has even been known to rearrange the internal organs, but Penny, a pin-up model, isn’t worried. Instead she says the curves of her idol are worth any discomfort.

“I’ve been obsessed with Jessica Rabbit from a really early age,” she says. “I think she is incredibly sexy and there’s a real power and strength to her character. I’ve always wanted to copy that – at five I was already thinking about breast implants.” (Via)

I look like an anthropomorphic shoe dipped in acid, so I understand Brown’s mission, except for the part where her “corset is so tight [she] can’t eat a proper meal whilst wearing it.” That’s horrifying.

Mirror via Daily Mail

Around The Web

TAGSboobsJESSICA RABBITPENNY BROWN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP