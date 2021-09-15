Melania Trump has never seemed interested in… well, much of anything. She didn’t seem to care about the plight of children being kept in cages at the border; she didn’t give a sh*t when MAGA diehards violently stormed the Capitol; she reportedly has no desire to see her husband run for president again in 2024; and really wasn’t interested in being First Lady. And according to a new book from Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s former chief of staff, the former FLOTUS was so blasé toward her husband’s 2020 reelection bid that she ended up sleeping through most of Election Night.

As noted by Business Insider, Grisham’s book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, Melania—who at one point is compared to a “doomed French queen”—snoozed away the bulk of Election Night 2020. As BI writes:

“According to CNN’s Brianna Keilar, who reviewed Grisham’s book, Mrs. Trump had to be awakened ahead of her husband’s late-night, non-concession speech, in which he falsely claimed to have won the election before many states had finished counting votes.”

Amidst various media outlets reporting on the details emerging from Grisham’s book, Melania’s office released an official statement to Politico, dismissing the book as a hatchet job full of lies:

“The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt [by Grisham] to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.”

I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House is scheduled to be released on October 5, 2021.

(Via Business Insider)