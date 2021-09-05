Few First Ladies in United States history have been as private and absent as Melania Trump. She usually dealt with her husband’s constant controversies by doing and saying nothing, occasionally letting her curious wardrobe speak for itself. And though she hasn’t split with him since he left office, as some predicted, she’s reportedly not particularly excited that her spouse may want to be president again.

“Being first lady again is not what she wants,” a source told CNN. “For her, it was a chapter — and it’s over, and that’s that.”

Another source says she at least won’t be on the trail. “You’re not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he ‘officially’ says he’s running again,” they said. “Instead it’s going to be Lara [Trump, the wife of Trump’s son, Eric] or [Kimberly] Guilfoyle [the girlfriend of Trump’s eldest son, Don]. They have that same urge Trump has to [run] again; Melania absolutely does not.”

Since Donald Trump left the office in disgrace, Melania has barely been seen. This summer she’s only been caught in public once, leaving Trump Tower in New York City, accompanied by her son Barron. She’s popped up a couple times in pictures posted on Instagram, but she’s made little effort to be seen by the public eye. Friends say she will soon take up full-time residence at Mar-A-Lago, where her husband has spent most of his post-White House time, ranting to strangers about the election win he falsely says was taken from him.

Donald has yet to formally announce his candidacy in the 2024 election, which would be grossly premature anyway, considering he only left office less than nine months ago. But it’s believed he’ll do that anyway. Meanwhile criminal investigations into him and his company by various authorities are still ongoing.

