Meme Watch: A Golden Treasury Of Owling

Last week, when Buzzfeed declared that “owling is the new planking,” I was skeptical. I thought perhaps that was jumping the gun a little. After all, planking is a meme that has been around for a couple of months. People have been injured, fired and killed as a direct result of planking. Has anyone been injured, fired or killed from owling? I don’t think so, but the popularity of owling seems to be exploding, so I can definitely see it happening. And celebrities are doing it, which we all know is the ultimate meme validation, just as was for planking. Did Tom Green also invent owling? Only time will tell, but I’ve got my money on Christopher Walken or Gob Bluth.
As you’ll see in the gallery after the jump, the ladies seem to be into owling, and a couple of their crouching poses made me consider that the meme could also be accurately named, “cowgirling.” (Sorry…my mind is a sick, sick place.) Just something to think about as you browse the owling gallery. Anyway, enjoy…
Hillary Duff is down with owling…
Urinal owling…so hardcore.
This bro from Mumford and Sons is a proud owler…
Owling on top of plankers (Plowling?) seems to be a popular thing.
Um, it’s totally cheating if you use something for support. Sorry.
James McAvoy is an owler from way back…
Piano owling!
Cubicles were made to be owled.
Matt Lanter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is in on it.
Rob Kardashian and Kat Graham owl away…
Remember owling at the Alamo?
Hooters girls are owling, of course!
Special-effects enhanced owling…
Next level owling…
Old timey farm owling…
Prom queen owling.
And again…
Owling with Conficius…
Underwater owling!
But does Xzibit think this is racist, too?
@Burnsy…Not sure, but it’s probably owlist.
Surprised there were no shots of Spiderman, who’s kind of the grandfather of owling.
@White Boom Boom…Holy shit you’re totally right.
Very true on Spider Man. Another very under-rated Owler is Michael Stipe. I picture him never using a chair. [www.photographersgallery.com]
@Veronica Salt…Haha, if we can just find a pic of him perched up somewhere like that it’d be perfect.
Nice. At lest these owls are laughing.
[funnyandspicy.com]
I tried this owling thing, and I gotta say; raw field mice do not taste very good, and then when you try to regurgitate them into chick’s mouths back at the nest, it doesn’t go over so big.
My god Rob Kardashian is worthless at everything.
Snoopy invented both owling and planking. Planking on his dog house and owling was originally vulturing, its just been called a different name.
So, nobody wonders why she’s Owling all Cryin’ Game style in the mens bathroom??
@Zhirow…Ohhhhh, never noticed that! GAMECHANGER!
Planking has actually been around for years but it was called “The lying down game”. I remember reading about some nurses getting fired for tweeting pictures of them lying face down in their hospital well over a year or two ago and recently it became known as “planking” because apparently “the lying down game” wasn’t a shit enough name.
Photo 12: says I love clit sex.