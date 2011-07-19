Meme Watch: A Golden Treasury Of Owling

Last week, when Buzzfeed declared that “owling is the new planking,” I was skeptical. I thought perhaps that was jumping the gun a little. After all, planking is a meme that has been around for a couple of months. People have been injured, fired and killed as a direct result of planking. Has anyone been injured, fired or killed from owling? I don’t think so, but the popularity of owling seems to be exploding, so I can definitely see it happening. And celebrities are doing it, which we all know is the ultimate meme validation, just as was for planking. Did Tom Green also invent owling? Only time will tell, but I’ve got my money on Christopher Walken or Gob Bluth.

As you’ll see in the gallery after the jump, the ladies seem to be into owling, and a couple of their crouching poses made me consider that the meme could also be accurately named, “cowgirling.” (Sorry…my mind is a sick, sick place.) Just something to think about as you browse the owling gallery. Anyway, enjoy…



Hillary Duff is down with owling…

Urinal owling…so hardcore.

This bro from Mumford and Sons is a proud owler…

Owling on top of plankers (Plowling?) seems to be a popular thing.

Um, it’s totally cheating if you use something for support. Sorry.

James McAvoy is an owler from way back…

Piano owling!

Cubicles were made to be owled.

Matt Lanter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is in on it.

Rob Kardashian and Kat Graham owl away…

Remember owling at the Alamo?

Hooters girls are owling, of course!

Special-effects enhanced owling…

Next level owling…

Old timey farm owling…

Prom queen owling.

And again…

Owling with Conficius…

Underwater owling!

