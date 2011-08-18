Meme Watch: Misunderstood D-Bag

08.18.11

I enjoy a good misdirection meme almost as much as I enjoy douchebag humor, so the new Misunderstood D-Bag meme has really hit a sweet spot with me. The initial reference to douchebaggery is pretty much a killer joke within itself, so when the misunderstood twist comes you’ve got yourself a comedy double whammy, much like when Gallagher smashes the watermelon and it sprays the audience.
From here I suggest you kick back, scroll through, and let the Misunderstood D-Bag make your day. Unless, of course, you dress like The Situation, you’ve said “bro” more than twice today, or you’re a Nickelback band member. Then you’ll probably want to stay away.
Via Know Your Meme and Reddit

