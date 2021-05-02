Getty Image
Former Trump Staffer Michael Flynn Seemed To Forget The Words To The Pledge Of Allegiance At A Rally For Lin Wood

Republicans love to make a big show of their patriotism, but every now and then it seems like their love of country may not be that sincere. For instance, on Sunday a video clip surfaced in which Michael Flynn — national security adviser under Trump for all of 22 days, convicted felon, banned Twitter user, and QAnon fanboy — appeared to forget the words to the Pledge of Allegiance while speaking a crowd of Trump loyalists.

As per Newsweek, Flynn appeared at a rally thrown by Lin Wood, the Trump lawyer who, shortly before the failed MAGA coup of January 6, called on former vice president Mike Pence to be “executed.” In a packed room in Ladson, South Carolina, Flynn tried to whip the crowd into a patriotic frenzy.

“Listen, I’m going to say a Pledge of Allegiance. You’re going to say it along with me,” he roared, before launching into a big preamble: “I want you to hear, not just listen, every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance. That is our pledge to each other, that is our pledge to this country. It’s a Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America. So put your hand over your heart, take your hats off here. Place your hand over your heart.”

And yet after that epic lead-up he couldn’t even get past the first sentence. “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America,” he said. He then skipped right to the end, blurting out the word “indivisible.” The rest of the crowd, of course, knew the Pledge of Allegiance, and Flynn eventually caught back up with them.

The video led to widespread social media mockery, though many had the same thought: It’s not a surprise that a guy who believes in wacko conspiracy theories, appearing at a rally for a guy who claims that Trump is still president, doesn’t know the words to the nation’s pledge — even though it’s pretty short.

There were jokes, too.

On a related note, just a little reminder that Flynn’s former boss, beloved by the nation’s evangelicals, very clearly doesn’t know anything about the Bible.

