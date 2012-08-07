Michael K. Williams Playing RoboCop’s Best Friend? Oh, Indeed.

08.07.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Michael K. Williams (Boardwalk Empire and, of course, Omar from The Wire) is negotiating to join the cast of Sony and MGM’s RoboCop remake. He’d be playing the partner to Alex Murphy on the police force and a close friend of the family.

He’d be joining a cast which includes Joel Kinnaman as Alex Murphy (RoboCop), Hugh Laurie as the villainous Omni Corp CEO, Gary Oldman as RoboCop’s creator, Samuel L. Jackson as a patriotic media mogul, Abbie Cornish as Alex Murphy’s wife, as well as Jackie Earle Haley, Jay Baruchel, and Jennifer Ehle in other supporting roles. If you managed to make it to the end of that sentence, congratulations. You win another paragraph.

Director José Padilha (Elite Squad) plans to start filming in Toronto in September with a release date set for August 9th, 2013. Wow, that was some paragraph.

