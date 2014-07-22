To Do List: Stock Up Doomsday Bunker With Aerosol Cake Batter

Do you have a hard time baking? Like, a really hard time? Are the pre-mixed boxes of cake batter that you just add eggs and water to far too difficult for you to handle? Would you rather just have a way to shoot cake batter directly in to your mouth without all the fuss of finding a mixing bowl?

Well, Harvard students John McCallum and Brooke Nowakowski couldn’t believe there wasn’t already a way to solve all your problems, so they invented Spray Cake, the aerosol cake batter that you can nuke.

Spray Cake batter doesn’t contain baking soda or baking powder, because the aerosol can provides the air bubbles. The batter is pre-risen out of the can, which enables you to bake it in thirty seconds in the microwave. Other than that, it’s the same as any other cake batter, plus it’s supposedly “organic” — there’s no food coloring or artificial flavoring.

McCallum and Nowakowski won $10,000 in this year’s Harvard College Innovation Challenge with their invention. They’re also in the process of patenting it, and have already found a seller. They’re looking for a local manufacturer to get the aerosol batter in to stores, and plan to use the prize money to help them get the first few batches made.

With the “_____ in a cup” recipes all the rage on Tumblr right now (I still don’t understand why you need a brownie in a mug, just make the entire pan of brownies, you get more brownies that way), I can see Spray Cake being a hit with the young folks. However, since my husband still has not grasped that break-n-bake cookie dough is medicinal for women, he may try to actually use Spray Cake to make cakes. (“OH MY GOD WHY DID YOU ACTUALLY BAKE THOSE COOKIES?!”, followed by crying, is something that probably doesn’t just happen in my house, right?)

Via That’s Nerdalicious