Buffalo’s Mighty Taco Has Gone Ahead And Banned Vladimir Putin From All Of Their Restaurants

Vladimir Putin has been through a lot recently, including a divorce and a lot of weird business involving the Ukraine. If there’s one thing the guy could use in a time of stress, it’s a delicious taco.

But not so fast, Vlad. Don’t come looking for any tacos from Mighty Taco in Buffalo, NY because you’re not welcome. You’ve been banned. From Huffington Post:

Mighty Taco, a Buffalo-based chain of Mexican fast-foot restaurants, has banned Russian President Vladimir Putin from all of the company’s 23 locations in western New York. The company known for its quirky ads announced on social media this week that effective immediately, Putin is banned from Mighty Taco for seizing Crimea from Ukraine. Mighty Taco’s posting says Putin may be ordering around Crimea, but he won’t be ordering a Super Mighty, one of the chain’s most popular menu items.

This could very well be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for Putin. He might be able to survive sanctions from western nations and public condemnation of his actions, but there’s little he can do against taco based warfare.

You might remember how Taco Bell came out on top during the Franchise Wars, showing the taco’s strength and resolve. This might be the fight of your life Putin.

