Mike Lindell is still a multi-millionaire despite sinking an unfathomable amount of money into his pointless crusade to overturn the 2020 election, but he’s not a multi-billionaire. If he was, he wouldn’t have needed to sell his MyPillow plane to reportedly pay for legal fees in the $1.3 billion lawsuit that was filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

“Selling a pillow plane to pay for a billion dollar lawsuit,” we’ve all been there.

Salon reports that “Lindell (through his company MyPillow) has recently sold off at least one of his private planes. FAA records indicate that an aircraft registered to MyPillow — a 1993 Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 with tail number N497SP — was transferred to Clyde Air LLC on July 26, for an undisclosed purchase amount.” A similar plane on the market goes for a cool $2.5 million, so it’s probably around that figure:

Josh Merritt, a former member of Lindell’s “red team” at his August South Dakota event, told Salon the plane was sold to bankroll Lindell’s legal defense in the Dominion suit. The pillow king unloaded the aircraft “because he’s needing money,” Merritt said. “He just started raising money for the lawsuit by Dominion.”

This guy can’t catch a break with planes:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says tonight that his multi-million dollar private jet is “broken,” which he calls “divine intervention.” — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 30, 2021

Lindell added in a later segment that his plane "breaking" occurred after a trip last week to Missouri where all the state legislators had agreed that the pillow maven has evidence of 2020 voter fraud — and the plane breaking after the meeting was a "divine" message from god. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 31, 2021

When asked for a comment about the sale, Lindell called a Salon reporter “flying pond scum” and “slime.” See you on Frontier Airlines, Mike!

(Via Salon)