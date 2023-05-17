A recent poll shows that 61 percent of GOP primary voters want Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024. Only one other potential candidate — Florida’s Disney-feuding governor Ron DeSantis, who still hasn’t announced if he’s running — is above 10 percent, while four others are polling higher than two percent. Of that Connor Roy-like quartet, Mike Pence is doing the “best” with six percent. Someone is ready to reclaim the White House!

But first, the regular human former vice president took a trip to Dunkin.

I heard New Hampshire and America run on @dunkindonuts, had to check it out for myself 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5M1lc0zQpr — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 17, 2023

There’s a lot to take in here. Pence is alone in the photo, for instance; there’s not a Dunkin employee handing him a surprisingly good breakfast sandwich, or even a line. As someone who grew up in the northeast, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a Dunkin this empty. Also, read the tweet closely: “I heard New Hampshire and America run on @dunkindonuts, had to check it out for myself.”

Is this Pence’s first time at a Dunkin???

There are over 9,000 Dunkin locations in the United States, including dozens in Pence’s home state of Indiana, but he didn’t feel compelled to “check it out” until now. It’s amazing he made it out of New Hampshire alive after asking for “one Dunkin, please.” My working theory: he’s too busy praying with Mother in the morning to make a coffee run. Whatever the explanation, Pence’s staged attempt at being One Of The Guys is not convincing anyone.

