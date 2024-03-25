Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak have known each other for 20 years, ever since they started working on The Office together. They even dated on and off for years (not to mention the persistent rumors about the identity of her kids’ father). But has there been a falling out been the (platonic?) life partners?

Last week, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a blind item that suggested Kaling and Novak have put “some distance” between them. Uh, yeah, about that: US Weekly reports that Kaling responded to the post, “Omg I haaate him so much.” That “haaate” gets more sarcastic with every “a.”

As of August 2023, Novak and Kaling were still interacting with each other on social media. Kaling wished Novak a happy birthday via Instagram, to which he responded in the comments, “No party is as fun as the car ride home with you.”

Kaling previously discussed the rumors about Novak being the father of her children in 2022. “It doesn’t bother me,” she told Marie Claire. “He’s the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ… If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

What do you think Kaling gets asked about more often: her relationship with Novak or a potential new The Office series? It’s probably close.

