A Miss America Contestant Busted Out A Ventriloquist Dummy And It Was Wonderfully Creepy

You’re probably not watching the Miss America pageant tonight and that’s a shame, a damn shame really because you missed one of the most wonderfully creepy moments in pageant history. You see, Miss Ohio Mackenzie Bart is a ventriloquist, a really good one actually. But her Miss Piggy looking dummy is scary as hell. Together they performed “”Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Go ahead, try sleeping tonight after watching it, I dare you.