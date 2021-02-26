Maybe Mitch McConnell’s word isn’t bond. A couple weeks back during the Senate’s impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump — which he had delayed until after he was out of office — he flip-flopped in the span of about fifteen minutes. First he voted to acquit him, then he took to the floor to denounce him, effectively blaming him for the crimes he said he didn’t commit. Now he’s had yet another of his unpredictable changes of heart: The Senate Minority Leader says he will “absolutely” support Trump should he run in 2024.

Mitch McConnell says he would “absolutely” support Donald Trump in 2024 if he won the party’s nomination. pic.twitter.com/9wZvMH5ZlY — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 25, 2021

When pressed as to why he would support someone he only two weeks before said had caused the failed MAGA coup, McConnell offered some old-fashioned dodges. “What happened in the past is not something relevant now,” McConnell cryptically told Fox News, saying the GOP was “moving forward” so he can battle Joe Biden and the more progressive parts of the Democratic Party.

When host Brett Baier asked him about that lengthy, blog-like screed Trump wrote, in which he called McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack,” he dodged that, too, trying to spin that the GOP lost control of the Senate, costing him his beloved gig as Majority Leader. “The Republican Party had a very good day on November 3,” he asserted. When pressed further about that major loss, McConnell simply said, “I don’t have any further observations to make about that.”

McConnell on speech he gave excoriating Trump 12 days ago: "Well look, my point is, what happened in the past is not something that's relevant now." And on whether he blames Trump for losing 2 US Senate seats in Georgia: "I don't have any further observations to make about that" pic.twitter.com/lzCV6nrmPG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2021

It was a classic McConnell move, sleazy and risible. And all people could do on Twitter is helplessly point to the words he said only a couple handful of days before, directly contradicting this.

Mitch McConnell tells Fox he'll support the Republican nominee in 2024, even if it's Trump. Just days ago, McConnell said Trump is "practically and morally responsible for provoking" the Capitol insurrection. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 25, 2021

Still stuck on McConnell saying Trump is "Trump is practically and morally responsible" for a violent, deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol but he would still support him to be President of the United States again. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 26, 2021

McConnell said he believes Trump is “morally and practically” responsible for inciting a riot that killed five people and also that he would help Trump become president again. https://t.co/63eApOgscz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 25, 2021

Seriously? McConnell said this: "Well look, my point is, what happened in the past is not something that's relevant now." Can someone make a little clip of that for us, because I think it would get a lot of use. Also, this means he should vote to confirm Neera Tanden. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 26, 2021

Mitch McConnell, Feb. 13, 2021: “Former President Trump's actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty. Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day." Mitch McConnell, Feb. 25, 2021: Never mind. https://t.co/ExFhzsfaDj — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 26, 2021

I wrote this hours before McConnell disgraced himself further by saying he'd support Trump if he was the 2024 nominee. https://t.co/3tRmFTepXC — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) February 25, 2021

McConnell will sell his soul to stay in power. https://t.co/aKscJ72Ah0 — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 25, 2021

Feb. 13 McConnell: Trump "morally responsible" for Capitol insurrection. Feb. 25 McConnell: If Trump's the nominee in 2024, I'm with him. — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) February 25, 2021

Some wondered if perhaps people should not trust what McConnell says.

Never ever ever trust McConnell. Ever. — Mama_C2 🇺🇸 (@mama_c2) February 25, 2021

Others offered some explanations for his about-face.

Mitch McConnell sees favorability drop after break with Trump, trails far behind Schumer, McCarthy | Just The News https://t.co/doQruK8XZs — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) February 25, 2021

The righteous indignation was just to lure the donors back. But this has always been McConnell’s position. https://t.co/I76QweeCCk — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 25, 2021

In other words, either McConnell noticed his approval rating sunk because he trashed Trump or he has no soul. Maybe both.