Things are tense in Washington these days, as an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats against Donald Trump is one of the many things keeping attention on the nation’s capital. But that’s not all that’s going on in D.C. these days, as Friday was a time to mourn the loss of Elijah Cummings.

The Democrat was a legendary member of the House of Representatives and represented Maryland’s 7th congressional district, which Donald Trump famously mocked as “rodent infested” in a rant earlier this year. That was thought to be yet another veiled racist attack on who Trump considers his enemies, something that’s continued as pressure to impeach the president has risen in recent months.

Cummings was a figure in that impeachment inquiry, and his sudden death in mid-October surprised many on Capital Hill who didn’t realize his illness was that severe. Funeral services were held for Cummings in Washington on Friday, with his body lying in state at a funeral proceeding that was attended by many current and former lawmakers. One notable takeaway from the funeral was a speech given by former president Barack Obama, who passionately reminded Americans that kindness should not be known as weakness, a pretty clear criticism of Donald Trump.

Former Pres. Barack Obama invokes the Parable of the Sower to start his eulogy of Rep. Elijah Cummings. "The seed on good soil: Elijah Cummings came from good soil, and in this sturdy frame, goodness took root." https://t.co/87H50yox0v pic.twitter.com/d4gWEO1fvi — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2019

Former Pres. Barack Obama says there’s “nothing weak about being honorable,” in his eulogy of Rep. Elijah Cummings. “You’re not a sucker to have integrity, and to treat others with respect.” https://t.co/gORI61fTtk pic.twitter.com/hhM72iQmzq — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2019

Former Pres. Obama finishes eulogy of Elijah Cummings. "May God bless the memory of the very honorable Elijah Cummings. And may God bless this city, and this state, and this nation that he loved." https://t.co/87H50yox0v pic.twitter.com/uNJHXFfTFx — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2019

It’s important to note that current president Trump was not in attendance on Friday. But one other notable moment came later in the the proceedings when a pallbearer appeared to snub a major supporter of his, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was shaking hands with people but did not get the hand of one man.

Bobby Rankin, pallbearer at Elijah Cummings memorial service, refuses to shake Mitch McConnell's hand. McConnell deserves this kind of treatment everywhere he goes.pic.twitter.com/BV27eOqDf1 — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) October 25, 2019

According to Newsweek, the man who appeared to snub McConnell was Bobby Rankin.